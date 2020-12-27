SI.com
WRESTLING
Jon Huber, Wrestler Known as Brodie Lee, Dies at 41

Wrestler Jon Huber—who performed in All Elite Wrestling under the ring name Brodie Lee—has passed away, his wife, Amanda, wrote Saturday on Instagram. He was 41 years old.

In her post, Amanda said her husband died from a lung issue that was not related to COVID-19.

Huber previously wrestled in WWE under the ring name Luke Harper. He debuted for AEW to much fanfare in March after a successful eight-year run with WWE, becoming the leader of the faction known as The Dark Order.

AEW released a statement calling Huber "exceptionally respected and beloved" throughout the industry.

“Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always,” the statement read. “Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.

“We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

In a May interview with SI's Justin Barrasso, Huber expressed excitement about his AEW venture, viewing the move as an opportunity to prove himself in a more prominent role than the one he played with WWE.

“I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” says Lee. “This is the opportunity I craved, and there is no way that I can live with myself if I leave some disappointment there. I know exactly what he’s going to bring, he knows what I’m going to bring and people are very much going to get their money’s worth during that match.”

News of Huber's passing elicited reaction throughout the wrestling world, both from AEW and WWE.

Huber is survived by his wife and two children, Brodie and Nolan.

