WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Tests Positive for COVID-19

WWE

WWE champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine, the promotion announced on Monday.

McIntyre was set to face Randy Orton on Raw on Monday night, and the match is presumably off now. The two rivals wrestled in four matches in the second half of 2020 but had separate feuds to handle before reuniting on Raw.

Last week, McIntyre defended his title in an all-out battle against Keith Lee during "Raw Legends Night," although the drama heated up when Goldberg returned to challenge McIntyre to a match at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship. McIntrye was set to address the challenge from the Superstar on Monday night's broadcast.

With the 2021 Royal Rumble coming up on Jan. 31, McIntyre's positive test could jeopardize his ability to participate in the event.