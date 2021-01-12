Wrestling Is More Than a Job for Impact’s Kiera Hogan

Impact’s upcoming “Hard to Kill” pay-per-view presents Kiera Hogan with an opportunity to win her first championship in the promotion, and she’s eager to show people why she’s deserving.

Kiera Hogan has found more than an on-screen character or in-ring persona during her time in wrestling. Throughout her six-year career, Hogan has found her purpose.

“I want to inspire people to be themselves,” Hogan says. “Wrestling has inspired me, and I wanted to share that feeling with other people.”

The 26-year-old Hogan is part of Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, teaming with Tasha Steelz against Havok and Nevaeh in the finals of an eight-team tournament to crown new Knockouts tag champions for the first time since 2013. And on a card that includes top Impact stars such as Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo, Chris Bey and Taya Valkyrie, Hogan plans to use the platform to show why she is the company’s rising star.

“I’m the underdog, the one you put in the passenger seat, the one that’s not in the main event,” Hogan says. “But at Hard to Kill, I’m going to prove to my peers, myself and everyone watching that I deserve this spot. This is my chance, and I’m going to make it my moment.”

Hogan is entering her fourth year with Impact, but she has yet to wear championship gold. That can change this Saturday at a show, featuring a highly anticipated appearance by AEW world champion Kenny Omega, that has the potential to deliver ripple effects across pro wrestling. And with the amount of talent in the Knockouts division, it only makes sense to add a second title.

“Teaming with Tasha is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, and I’m so happy I get to team with her and go after these titles,” Hogan says. “She’s outstanding, and she’s brought out an extra boost of confidence in me. We’re the queens of the Knockouts division, but we’re missing our crowns. That will be fixed at Hard to Kill.”

Wrestling has been a place for Hogan to express her creativity and passion, showcasing a work ethic that has few rivals. In a world that can often be cold and cruel, she has found a vocation that challenges, motivates and stirs a passion within her.

“Growing up, I always felt out of place,” Hogan says. “I was just so different from my family. I’m also going through a lot of hard times right now, but I know I need to keep fighting. It’s going to be worth it. I’m working my ass off to do everything I’ve ever wanted to do, and I love that people get to see that.

“Wrestling means so much to me. Wrestling has understood me, and I understand wrestling. It’s allowed me to evolve. I get to be myself, the first-ever Kiera Hogan.”

Two years ago, Hogan took part in a speaking tour after coming out as LGBTQ. She is proud to use her voice to champion people being true to themselves.

“I have had the chance to speak to kids in the LGBTQ community, and that means the world to me,” Hogan says. “I was once one of those kids, so I have an idea what they’re going through. Coming out is a challenge for every individual.

“There have been times in my life when I was made to feel that being gay was wrong. That can cause trauma. I was very hesitant about coming out, but it has made me stronger and more confident in myself because I’m able to accept myself. I want to be me 100%. I’m not going to hide. If people don’t like it, that’s on them.”

There is a fire on display in Hogan’s work, and her next goal is making people feel what is at stake in her Hard to Kill tag title match. Emotion is a critical element to her work, and the quest for championship gold will be a struggle worth watching on Saturday. A title win will help validate all the sacrifice, dedication and devotion she has poured into wrestling, a passion that will be evident every moment she is in the ring during the pay-per-view.

“I’ve been through a whole transformation in wrestling, personally and professionally,” Hogan says. “I’m not a girl anymore. I’m a woman with a voice.

“I’ve always had the fight, the drive, the determination to keep moving forward. This match is my time, and a reminder that I’m here to inspire people. And it is only the beginning. So keep your eyes open; you don’t want to miss it.”

