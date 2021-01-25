WWE Network Moving to NBC's Peacock

SI.com
WRESTLING
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Will Bianca Belair Be WWE’s Next Breakout Star in 2021?
Will Bianca Belair Be WWE’s Next Breakout Star in 2021?

WWE Network to Join NBC's Peacock With Multi-Year Agreement

Author:
Publish date:

WWE Network is moving to a new streaming home in March.

NBC's Peacock and WWE announced a multi-year agreement on Monday that gives Peacock exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network in the U.S.

Peacock Premium will launch WWE Network on March 18, when the NBC streaming site plans to roll out more than 17,000 hours of new, original and library WWE programming. All WWE live events, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam, with be available for no additional charge on Peacock, although fans will have the option to order events via traditional pay-per-view. Fastlane is scheduled as the first event to stream on Peacock on March 21. 

"We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal," WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan said in a statement. "Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs."

According to Sports Business Journal, the streaming deal is set for five years and worth more than $1 billion. 

WWE Network currently operates as a standalone streaming service, costing $9.99 per month. Going forward, it will be available as part of Peacock’s $4.99-per-month ad-supported plan or the $9.99-per-month ad-free plan. The companies will share details on managing WWE customer accounts closer to the Peacock launch in March.

Peacock attracted WWE due to its ability to expand the promotion's fan base, while NBC liked the idea of adding live-event programming to its premium streaming site. On top of that, the nearly three-decade relationship between WWE and NBC Universal reportedly helped the two sides agree to a deal.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15443620
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Monday Betting Preview: Take the Points with Texas Tech at West Virginia

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on key matchups from the ACC and Big 12 Conference on his Monday college basketball betting card.

joel-embiid-76ers-celtics
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Joel Embiid Makes Early Case for MVP

Philadelphia’s big man is absolutely demolishing defenses in 2020–21.

jayson-tatum-celtics-celebrate
Play
NBA

The NBA Needs to Return to a Bubble

Across the NBA, a return to bubble life is picking up supporters.

Weston McKennie scores again for Juventus
Play
Soccer

Americans Abroad: Goals for Core Stars, Coaching Change for Pulisic

Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent and Tyler Adams all scored, while Frank Lampard's ouster will have a significant impact on Christian Pulisic.

Tom Brady celebrates after NFC championship game
Play
Extra Mustard

7 Stunning Facts About Tom Brady’s Playoff Career

It’s difficult to come up with new ways to illustrate how great Tom Brady has been, but let’s try anyway.

wwe-peacock-streaming-deal
Play
Wrestling

WWE Network Moving to NBC's Peacock

The multi-year streaming deal reportedly is worth more than $1 billion.

eric-fisher-chiefs-injury
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Eric Fisher (Torn Achilles) to Miss Super Bowl

Fisher suffered the injury during the Chiefs' 38–24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship.

Frank Lampard is out as Chelsea manager
Play
Soccer

Chelsea Left With No Choice but to Fire Lampard

With needs-improvement areas remaining unfixed and expensive buys not settling or performing well, Chelsea was running in place.