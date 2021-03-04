Shaq Gets Knocked Out in AEW Dynamite Debut

SI.com
The Acclaimed Continue to Climb the Ranks of AEW's Tag Team Division
Shaq Gets Knocked Out by Cody Rhodes in AEW Dynamite Debut

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made his AEW-ring debut on Wednesday night, but he wasn't conscious when he and Jad Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in Dynamite: The Crossroads.

Shaq, 48, dominated Rhodes for the first half of the match, but "The American Nightmare" got his revenge with a running crossbody. The move sent both men out of the ring, crashing into (and shattering) two tables.

Cargill eventually won the mixed-tag match for the two powerhouses with a Glam Slam. Meanwhile, O'Neal was still knocked out in the rubble with an AEW doctor checking him.

O'Neal was put onto a stretcher during the commercial break and loaded onto an ambulance outside of the amphitheater. However, when announcer Tony Schiavone opened up the vehicle's doors, Shaq was nowhere to be found. 

