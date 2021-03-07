How to watch AEW ‘Revolution’

Anticipation is high for AEW’s upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

The promotion has booked a loaded nine-match card (including one pre-show match) and is promising additional surprises beyond the previously announced matches. The six-man “Face of the Revolution” ladder match will feature a mystery opponent. This week on Dynamite, the newly signed Paul Wight appeared and teased a major announcement for Revolution.

AEW president Tony Khan said on the company’s AEW Unrestricted podcast that “a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star, is gonna come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW” at Revolution. Fans are already speculating wildly about who it might be.

In the main event, AEW champion Kenny Omega will face Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. It’s a format that originated in Japan in the ’90s and Omega, a connoisseur of Japanese wrestling, is eager to introduce it to a new audience.

“There is going to be a certain level of excitement and even anxiety watching this match, a level of curiosity that won’t let you look away,” Omega told Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso earlier this week. “This is going to be a more visceral experience, where so many of the senses, ones you don’t normally use when watching wrestling, are heightened.”

Revolution is AEW’s first pay-per-view on a Sunday. While WWE holds its signature events on Sundays, AEW has historically slated its four annual PPVs on Saturdays. Revolution was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, but was reportedly moved because Canelo Álvarez was set to fight Avni Yildirim that night. Saturday, March 6, is the same night as UFC 259, hence AEW’s unusual Sunday PPV slot.

How to watch

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (“Buy In” begins at 7:00 p.m. ET)

Location: Daily’s Place (Jacksonville)

PPV info: Unlike WWE events, Full Gear is a traditional pay-per-view. It is available through PPV providers for $60. Viewers in the United States and Canada can purchase the show on B/R Live for $50. In the rest of the world, the event is available through FITE.tv for $20.

Full match card