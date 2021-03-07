SI.com
WRESTLING
Shaquille O'Neal Goes Through Tables on AEW
How to Watch AEW 'Revolution': Full Match Card, Start Time, PPV Info

Anticipation is high for AEW’s upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. 

The promotion has booked a loaded nine-match card (including one pre-show match) and is promising additional surprises beyond the previously announced matches. The six-man “Face of the Revolution” ladder match will feature a mystery opponent. This week on Dynamite, the newly signed Paul Wight appeared and teased a major announcement for Revolution

AEW president Tony Khan said on the company’s AEW Unrestricted podcast that “a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star, is gonna come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW” at Revolution. Fans are already speculating wildly about who it might be. 

In the main event, AEW champion Kenny Omega will face Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. It’s a format that originated in Japan in the ’90s and Omega, a connoisseur of Japanese wrestling, is eager to introduce it to a new audience.

“There is going to be a certain level of excitement and even anxiety watching this match, a level of curiosity that won’t let you look away,” Omega told Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso earlier this week. “This is going to be a more visceral experience, where so many of the senses, ones you don’t normally use when watching wrestling, are heightened.”

Revolution is AEW’s first pay-per-view on a Sunday. While WWE holds its signature events on Sundays, AEW has historically slated its four annual PPVs on Saturdays. Revolution was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, but was reportedly moved because Canelo Álvarez was set to fight Avni Yildirim that night. Saturday, March 6, is the same night as UFC 259, hence AEW’s unusual Sunday PPV slot. 

How to watch

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (“Buy In” begins at 7:00 p.m. ET)

Location: Daily’s Place (Jacksonville)

PPV info: Unlike WWE events, Full Gear is a traditional pay-per-view. It is available through PPV providers for $60. Viewers in the United States and Canada can purchase the show on B/R Live for $50. In the rest of the world, the event is available through FITE.tv for $20. 

Full match card

  • Pre-show match: Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel
  • Casino Tag Team Royal (winner receives a future AEW tag team championship opportunity): Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. The Inner Circle (Santana and Ortiz) vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Top Flight (Darius Martin and Daunte Martin) vs. Death Triangle (Pac and Rey Fenix) vs. Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. The Sydal Brothers (Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels) vs. The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) vs. Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. The Dark Order (Alan Angels and Preston Vance)
  • Miro and Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor)
  • Tag team street fight: Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) (with Taz) vs. Darby Allin and Sting
  • “Face of the Revolution” ladder match (winner receives a future TNT championship match): Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Max Caster vs. TBA
  • “Big Money Match” (winner receive’s loser’s first-quarter earnings): Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy
  • AEW world tag team championship match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF) (with Wardlow)
  • AEW women’s world championship match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami
  • AEW world championship match: Kenny Omega (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)

