WWE's Big Show Has Been a Constant Presence For the Special Olympics
Longtime WWE wrestler Paul Wight (aka Big Show) has signed a long-term contract with All Elite Wrestling, AEW announced Wednesday. 

Wight will be providing commentary for a new series on AEW's YouTube channel. AEW Dark: Elevation will air on Monday nights as an extension of the Tuesday night series AEW Dark. Wight could also appear in the ring for the upstart promotion. 

"Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world," AEW president Tony Khan said in a statement. "He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we're the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW."

AEW's announcement teased that more details about Elevation will be made available during Wednesday night's broadcast of Dynamite, including Wight's broadcast partner. 

Wight, 49, began his wrestling career with WCW in 1995 and signed with the WWF in 1999. He has been hampered by injuries in recent years but returned to wrestle several matches on Raw last spring and summer. 

Elevation will be AEW's third weekly show, joining Dark (Tuesdays on Youtube) and Dynamite (Wednesdays on TNT). When WarnerMedia renewed Dynamite for four more years in January 2020, it agreed to add another weekly television show under the WarnerMedia umbrella. 

