WWE ThunderDome Moving to USF Yuengling Center

Did the Undertaker's Jab at the WWE Locker Room Undermine the Current Roster That Helped Propel Him?
Following WrestleMania 37, WWE’s weekly shows will have a new home.

The ThunderDome is leaving Tropicana Field and moving 30 miles to the University of South Florida’s Yuengling Center, Sports Illustrated has confirmed.

The change was necessary, as the Tampa Bay Rays are the primary tenant at Tropicana and Major League Baseball's season begins in April. The Rays’ home opener is Friday, April 9. It is likely that WWE will have to pre-tape Raw and SmackDown prior to WrestleMania, though that has not been formally announced by the company.

The new ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center will be WWE’s home for the foreseeable future. Although venues are beginning to reopen across the country, the ThunderDome crowd will remain entirely virtual.

Sports Illustrated also confirmed that WWE does not have plans to tour throughout the first half of 2021. The current plan is to remain at the Yuengling Center while gauging whether it is prudent to return to a weekly live event model.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

