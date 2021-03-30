WWE Hall of Fame to Induct William Shatner

William Shatner Will Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame

William Shatner, the actor and singer best known for his role in Star Trek, will be inducted into the WWE hall of fame, the company announced.

Shatner will be inducted into the class of 2020 on April 6 and it will be streamed on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network nationally.

Shatner first appeared for the WWE in 1995 when he was a guest on Jerry "The King" Lawler's "King's Court." The week after, he was in Bret "Hit Man" Hart's corner against Jeff Jarrett.

When Road Dogg tried to intervene and attack Hart after the match, the actor gave him a forearm to the temple.

Shatner returned to the ring in 2007 to induct Lawler into the WWE hall of fame and again in 2010 as a special guest. During this appearance, he showed his comedic side and did a dramatic interpretation of several wrestlers' entrance themes.

The 90-year-old philanthropist is currently the host of “The UnXplained," a show that explores the world’s most fascinating mysteries.