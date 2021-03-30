WWE NXT Moves to Tuesdays After USA Network Extension

Courtesy of WWE

WWE and USA Network announced a multi-year contract extension on Tuesday.

The agreement will move NXT to Tuesday nights on USA Network beginning April 13. NXT will continue to be broadcast weekly with a two-hour program.

“We are thrilled to continue WWE and NBCUniversal’s longstanding partnership with the extension of NXT on USA Network,” WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque said in a statement. “The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming.”

NXT has been on the USA Network since September 2019. The weekly program averaged 847,000 viewers in 2020.

All NXT programming will be available on demand exclusively on Peacock the day after airing on USA Network. NXT will continue to film from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Fla.

The move brings an end to WWE’s “Wednesday Night War” with AEW. In response to the 2019 debut of AEW’s Dynamite on Wednesday nights on TNT, WWE moved NXT from a pre-taped show streaming on the WWE Network to a live broadcast on USA Network. Dynamite has consistently outperformed NXT in the ratings, particularly in the coveted 18–49-year-old demographic.