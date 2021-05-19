Sports Illustrated home
New AEW Show ‘Rampage’ Coming to TNT on Friday Nights

In an interview on SiriusXM Busted Open, Tony Khan, the founder of All Elite Wrestling, made some major announcements regarding AEW that include the introduction of a new show. 

Khan said the new one-hour show would be titled AEW: Rampage and will debut August 13 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT and will be aired on Fridays. The new show will be AEW’s third hour of national television every week, in addition to AEW: Dynamite, which has aired on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TNT since October 2019. But major changes are coming to Dynamite as well. 

Khan also announced that both Dynamite and Rampage will be moving from TNT to TBS in 2022 and AEW will present quarterly special events starting in 2022 on TNT as well. 

Dynamite previously went head-to-head against WWE’s NXT on Wednesday nights until WWE moved that show to Tuesdays last month. Dynamite consistently drew higher viewership numbers. Rampage will air on the same night of the week as WWE’s SmackDown on Fox, although the two shows will not overlap. 

"As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it means a lot to me — personally and professionally — to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS home beginning in 2022,” Khan said in a release. 

"The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world’s undisputed destination for wrestling."

