Urban Meyer, Charlie Strong Make Cameos in AEW's Event

In his first crack at coaching an NFL team, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer will likely aim to instill toughness and fight into a franchise that went 1-15 a season ago. If the former college coach is short on inspiration, he might have gotten some from an unfamiliar source Sunday night.

Meyer and assistant head coach Charlie Strong made cameo appearances in AEW's Double or Nothing event on Sunday, which was held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. The venue is connected to the Jaguars' practice facility, which might explain why Meyer and Strong were in such close proximity to the action.

In the clip above, Chris Jericho of Inner Circle and Pinnacle's MJF square off one-on-one, with the fight spilling into an office where Meyer and Strong are at a desk. At first stunned by what's going on, Strong proceeds to feed footballs to Jericho, who uses them to pelt MJF. Jericho also uses Meyer's laptop as a weapon, which was hopefully backed up to an external hard drive. Perhaps Jericho thought the key to winning the brawl was in the computer.

Jericho ends the scene by rolling MJF out of the room on a wheeled chair, telling the coaches to "have a great season." Meyer gets the last word though, fittingly concluding the action by exclaiming, "Holy s---."

Jericho is 50 years old and had so-so form on his throwing motion when drilling MJF from point-blank range, so he doesn't seem to be a threat to take Trevor Lawrence's job. But hey, you never know: maybe when all is said and done, this performance will get him an invite to training camp—perhaps as a tight end.

