Urban Meyer, Charlie Strong Make Cameos in AEW's Event

Urban Meyer, Charlie Strong Make Cameos in AEW's Jacksonville Event

Author:
Publish date:

In his first crack at coaching an NFL team, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer will likely aim to instill toughness and fight into a franchise that went 1-15 a season ago. If the former college coach is short on inspiration, he might have gotten some from an unfamiliar source Sunday night.

Meyer and assistant head coach Charlie Strong made cameo appearances in AEW's Double or Nothing event on Sunday, which was held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. The venue is connected to the Jaguars' practice facility, which might explain why Meyer and Strong were in such close proximity to the action.

In the clip above, Chris Jericho of Inner Circle and Pinnacle's MJF square off one-on-one, with the fight spilling into an office where Meyer and Strong are at a desk. At first stunned by what's going on, Strong proceeds to feed footballs to Jericho, who uses them to pelt MJF. Jericho also uses Meyer's laptop as a weapon, which was hopefully backed up to an external hard drive. Perhaps Jericho thought the key to winning the brawl was in the computer.

Jericho ends the scene by rolling MJF out of the room on a wheeled chair, telling the coaches to "have a great season." Meyer gets the last word though, fittingly concluding the action by exclaiming, "Holy s---."

Jericho is 50 years old and had so-so form on his throwing motion when drilling MJF from point-blank range, so he doesn't seem to be a threat to take Trevor Lawrence's job. But hey, you never know: maybe when all is said and done, this performance will get him an invite to training camp—perhaps as a tight end.

More From SI:

YOU MAY LIKE

MMQB column: Julio Jones, Joe Burrow, Adam Vinatieri
Play
NFL

MMQB: Joe Burrow and the Long Road Back

Behind the scenes of the Bengals QB’s recovery. Plus, Julio Jones’s market, Vinatieri’s legacy and more.

Sting leaps onto opponents during a tag team match at AEW's Double or Nothing
Wrestling

'Double or Nothing' Takeaways: Sting Shines in Return

All Elite Wrestling's 'Double or Nothing' event served as a reminder of the excitement AEW brings to the wrestling industry.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Play
NBA

Kawhi's Resurgence Has Clippers Looking Like Finals Contender

Leonard has been nearly unstoppable after an underwhelming Game 1, quelling the panic that was emerging following Los Angeles's 2020 bubble flameout.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi dribbles against Paraguay.
Soccer

Argentina Out as Copa America Host Due to COVID-19

South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL made the announcement just two weeks before kickoff, adding it was weighing options for other nations as possible hosts.

kyrie irving (1)
NBA

Fan Throws Water Bottle at Kyrie Irving After Game 4

A Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving as the team left the court following Sunday's Game 4.

chris-paul-suns-lakers
NBA

Chris Paul is Back, and He's Brought the Suns With Him

Chris Paul and center Deandre Ayton ground out a win against a banged-up Lakers squad as the Suns tied up the series.

Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna meet in the Liga MX final
Soccer

How to Watch the Liga MX Final

Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna meet in Mexico City to crown Liga MX's champion on Sunday, May 30.