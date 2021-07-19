Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
John Cena Makes WWE Return at 'Money in the Bank': 'This Isn't a One-Night Thing'

He's back. 

John Cena made his WWE return Sunday night at Money in the Bank in a shocking entrance to close the pay-per-view event. 

Roman Reigns was in the middle of the ring when Cena's song began to play and Dickies Arena at Fort Worth, Texas, erupted when the 16-time world champion made his first WWE appearance in over a year. 

Cena last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 in March 2020, losing to Bray Wyatt. 

Although Cena stole the limelight during Money in the Bank, he delivered a heartfelt message for what his future holds after the show went off the air. 

"I want you to know this isn't a one-night thing, but it's special because it's the first night," Cena said.

"As always, I want to thank all the WWE superstars for putting their lives and their bodies on the line to entertain all of you but most importantly...I missed you guys," Cena said. "I really, really missed you guys." 

The next WWE pay-per-view event is SummerSlam on Aug. 21.

