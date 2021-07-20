Goldberg Returns to WWE, Tells Champion Bobby Lashley 'I'm Next'

Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
'I'm Next': Goldberg Returns to WWE Programming, Sets Stage for Match Against Champion Bobby Lashley

A confrontation between Goldberg and Lashley on "Monday Night Raw" appears to hint at a possible match in next month's "SummerSlam."
A title match against WWE champion Bobby Lashley looks to be next for the returning Goldberg.

The 54-year-old Goldberg returned to WWE programming on Monday Night Raw, appearing for the first time since this January’s Royal Rumble. After Lashley defeated Keith Lee on Raw, Goldberg came out to the ring and had a stare down with Lashley. Goldberg laughed at Lashley and declared that “I’m next.”

The confrontation appears to set the stage for a WWE championship match between Lashley and Goldberg at next month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. SummerSlam is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21.

After more than 12 years away from the ring, Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016. He became one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars after debuting for WCW in the late 1990s and was previously with WWE from 2003-2004.

Goldberg has had nine matches and two universal championship reigns since his 2016 return. His most recent match was a loss against Drew McIntyre at January’s Royal Rumble.

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Lashley has been WWE champion since winning the title from The Miz this March. Lashley’s persona on WWE programming has recently taken a more focused and intense turn, including retaining the WWE championship against Kofi Kingston in convincing fashion at Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV.

With WWE returning to touring and live crowds coming back, Goldberg was WWE’s second big return. John Cena made his return to WWE at Money in the Bank and kicked off the build to a match against universal champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

