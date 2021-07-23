Daniel Garcia headlines IWTV 100.

Courtesy Harry Aaron

The main event of next month’s IWTV 100 indie show is set to feature a clash of pro wrestling’s brightest emerging stars.

Wheeler Yuta will defend the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship against Daniel Garcia on Aug. 8, at IWTV 100, a show that celebrates the 100th title defense of IWTV’s signature title.

“I’m not the IWTV Independent Wrestling champion right now, but I feel like I’m the champion of independent wrestling,” says Garcia. “Most people know who the real king of independent professional wrestling is, and once I get that belt, I will prove it to everyone.”

Garcia is an outrageously talented performer, one that already overcame injuries sustained in a career-threatening accident to reach a high level in a short time span. Only 22 years old, Garcia possesses a ring presence and intensity that many of his peers have struggled to attain over full careers.

The youth movement in this match will be on full display. Yuta is a 24-year-old sensation that just appeared the past two weeks on AEW Dynamite in matches against Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara, as well as appeared in New Japan on STRONG and Ring of Honor. Garcia has wrestled for NXT and AEW, making this a meeting of two top indie stars who have wrestled for every top company in the world—and now meet to showcase the best in indie wrestling.

“I’ve never wrestled Yuta before. We’ve never touched, but he’s someone I admire greatly,” says Garcia. “We both caught momentum at the same time, and we’re two of the best independent professional wrestlers in the world right now.

“IWTV 100 is going to be one of the most important independent shows of all-time. This is going to be extremely special, something that people notice.”

Only eight wrestlers have held the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship since its 2017 inception. The collection of talent to hold the belt is particularly impressive, featuring Ring of Honor’s Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams, as well as AEW’s Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander.

Yuta, who became IWTV champ when he defeated another outstanding talent in Lee Moriarty in May in a 52-minute marathon of a match, has one more upcoming title defense before IWTV 100. He meets Killian McMurphy on July 31 at ECWA’s Women’s Super 8 Tournament on July 31, and if Yuta wins, then his next title defense will be against Garcia at IWTV 100.

Taking place at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, N.J., the IWTV 100 card also includes Cassidy and Statlander teaming up against Moriarty and Trish Adora, as well as Warhorse against John Wayne Murdoch.

Garcia challenging Yuta has the potential to be a spectacular main event. Garcia’s contributions have the potential to make a profound impact for the way indie wrestlers make an impact throughout the industry, particularly through the way he has worked for multiple promotions to create this undeniable, must-see space where he now operates. Already the champion of three promotions at Limitless, Empire State and C4, Garcia seeks to add a new title to his collection.

“This IWTV title has only been around for four years, but it already holds so much meaning and history,” said Garcia. “I’m still a free agent, and I want to collect as many chips as I can before I cash in–and I’m not done collecting chips. This is a title I want.”

On a show that will include stars of IWTV’s past and present, Garcia looks to highlight a piece of the future by showcasing his immense talent.

“When I get in the ring with Yuta, you’re going to see two of the best professional wrestlers in the world,” says Garcia. “And you’re going to see a new champion.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

• Paul Heyman's ‘Talking Smack’ Departure Underscores WWE's Creative Issue

• WWE Fans Are Back. How Long Will Vince McMahon Listen to Them?

• Triple H Gives His Take on a Successful Money in the Bank

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.