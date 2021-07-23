Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Daniel Garcia Headlining IWTV 100 Show

Author:
Publish date:
Daniel Garcia headlines IWTV 100.

The main event of next month’s IWTV 100 indie show is set to feature a clash of pro wrestling’s brightest emerging stars.

Wheeler Yuta will defend the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship against Daniel Garcia on Aug. 8, at IWTV 100, a show that celebrates the 100th title defense of IWTV’s signature title.

“I’m not the IWTV Independent Wrestling champion right now, but I feel like I’m the champion of independent wrestling,” says Garcia. “Most people know who the real king of independent professional wrestling is, and once I get that belt, I will prove it to everyone.”

Garcia is an outrageously talented performer, one that already overcame injuries sustained in a career-threatening accident to reach a high level in a short time span. Only 22 years old, Garcia possesses a ring presence and intensity that many of his peers have struggled to attain over full careers.

The youth movement in this match will be on full display. Yuta is a 24-year-old sensation that just appeared the past two weeks on AEW Dynamite in matches against Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara, as well as appeared in New Japan on STRONG and Ring of Honor. Garcia has wrestled for NXT and AEW, making this a meeting of two top indie stars who have wrestled for every top company in the world—and now meet to showcase the best in indie wrestling.

“I’ve never wrestled Yuta before. We’ve never touched, but he’s someone I admire greatly,” says Garcia. “We both caught momentum at the same time, and we’re two of the best independent professional wrestlers in the world right now.

IWTV 100 is going to be one of the most important independent shows of all-time. This is going to be extremely special, something that people notice.”

Only eight wrestlers have held the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship since its 2017 inception. The collection of talent to hold the belt is particularly impressive, featuring Ring of Honor’s Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams, as well as AEW’s Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander.

Yuta, who became IWTV champ when he defeated another outstanding talent in Lee Moriarty in May in a 52-minute marathon of a match, has one more upcoming title defense before IWTV 100. He meets Killian McMurphy on July 31 at ECWA’s Women’s Super 8 Tournament on July 31, and if Yuta wins, then his next title defense will be against Garcia at IWTV 100.

Taking place at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, N.J., the IWTV 100 card also includes Cassidy and Statlander teaming up against Moriarty and Trish Adora, as well as Warhorse against John Wayne Murdoch.

Garcia challenging Yuta has the potential to be a spectacular main event. Garcia’s contributions have the potential to make a profound impact for the way indie wrestlers make an impact throughout the industry, particularly through the way he has worked for multiple promotions to create this undeniable, must-see space where he now operates. Already the champion of three promotions at Limitless, Empire State and C4, Garcia seeks to add a new title to his collection.

“This IWTV title has only been around for four years, but it already holds so much meaning and history,” said Garcia. “I’m still a free agent, and I want to collect as many chips as I can before I cash in–and I’m not done collecting chips. This is a title I want.”

On a show that will include stars of IWTV’s past and present, Garcia looks to highlight a piece of the future by showcasing his immense talent.

“When I get in the ring with Yuta, you’re going to see two of the best professional wrestlers in the world,” says Garcia. “And you’re going to see a new champion.”

More Wrestling Coverage:
Paul Heyman's ‘Talking Smack’ Departure Underscores WWE's Creative Issue
WWE Fans Are Back. How Long Will Vince McMahon Listen to Them?
Triple H Gives His Take on a Successful Money in the Bank

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland-Guardians-Logo
MLB

Here's Why Cleveland Chose 'Guardians' for New Name

Cleveland landed on Guardians as its new team name for 2022 after beginning with a list of nearly 1,200 potential choices in June.

UFC MMA Cory Sandhagen
MMA

Sandhagen's Bantamweight-Title Pursuit Continues vs. Dillashaw

A win would lead to a title shot against the winner of the upcoming UFC 267 title bout in October.

Olympics

Chuck Aoki Wants One More Trophy

After missing the top of the podium in London and Rio, and recovering from a knee infection that required multiple surgeries, the wheelchair rugby captain is determined to secure gold and return the U.S. team to prominence.

X163639_tk1_00550
Olympics

David Brown is Going Straight—And Fast

Tethered to a guide in a stunning act of synchronization, the gold medalist in Rio in the men’s T11 totally blind 100-meter dash, will try to blow past his own world record.

X163699_TK1_095
Olympics

Best Photos from the Tokyo Olympics

From the Opening Ceremony through each day of competition, here are the top moments and pictures from the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Daniel Garcia headlines IWTV 100.
Wrestling

Daniel Garcia headlines IWTV 100

The rising star will face IWTV Independent Wrestling defending champ Wheeler Yuta on August 8.

Jurado and Smooth Horse at the 2016 Olympics
Play
Olympics

After Viral 2016 Olympic Glory, ’Smooth’ Horse Rider Is Back

Lorenzo, the horse who earned internet fame for his dressage routine at the Rio Olympics, is not in Tokyo. But his rider is, and he’s hoping for an encore.

Story-Gallo
MLB

MLB Roundtable: Let's Make a Deal

With one week to go until the trade deadline, here are deals we would make if we were general managers.