Report: WWE Releases Hall of Famer Ric Flair
Report: WWE Releases Hall of Famer Ric Flair

One of the most legendary figures in professional wrestling history has reportedly departed WWE.

Wrestling Inc. and Fightful reported on Monday that Ric Flair has been released by WWE after requesting to be let go from his contract. His most recent stint with the company lasted nearly nine years after returning to WWE in 2012.

The 72-year-old Flair last appeared on WWE programming when he was featured in a storyline with Lacey Evans and his daughter Charlotte Flair earlier this year. The storyline, which included Flair being aligned with Evans and feuding with Charlotte, came to an end when Evans announced this February that she is pregnant with her and her husband’s second child. When asked about the feud in a May interview with Ariel Helwani, Flair said he didn’t feel comfortable with the storyline.

Charlotte will challenge for the Raw women’s championship at SummerSlam later this month, facing reigning champion Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a triple-threat match.

Flair has been retired from in-ring competition since 2011, when he last wrestled for TNA Wrestling. His final match for WWE was against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. Prior to being granted his release, Flair had been with WWE in a non-wrestling capacity since his 2012 return. Flair announced in May 2020 that he had signed a new contract with WWE.

Flair, who is recognized as a 16-time world champion by WWE, is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was inducted individually in 2008 and inducted as part of the Four Horsemen in 2012.

