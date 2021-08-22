Dakota Kai Is Ready to Prove Stardom at NXT TakeOver

August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Dakota Kai Ready for Crowning Moment at NXT TakeOver

Kai takes on her former partner Raquel González as she tries to take her personal brand to new heights.
Author:
Publish date:

Dakota Kai challenges Raquel González for the NXT women’s championship at tonight’s TakeOver 36. Since its inception, the foundation of NXT has been built around exceptional women’s wrestling, and Kai is now prepared to write her own chapter in the short-yet-illustrious history of the brand’s division.

​“This is my time,” said Kai. “I feel more ready than I have ever felt before.”

Since the winter of 2019, Kai had teamed with González. Their pairing was very similar to a decades-old partnership between Shawn Michaels and Diesel, who Michaels previously used as his bodyguard. The narrative saw Diesel achieve great success before Michaels, leading to a feud between the two. A similar timeline occurred here, with the storyline progressing to the point where González reached the pinnacle of success by winning the NXT title, with Kai left behind to stand in her corner.

One of the architects of NXT behind the scenes is Shawn Michaels, and he has played a pivotal role in Kai’s ascent to an even higher level of stardom.

​“It’s like I’m the HBK of the modern era, turning on all my friends,” said Kai, who previously turned on Tegan Nox in NXT. “Shawn has been my No. 1 mentor. Having him there to give me feedback, it’s very rare to get to do that with a childhood hero. I’m influenced and inspired by him, and he is the one I go to for advice.”

​For Kai, who is Cheree Crowley, performing at NXT’s Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida places her far from her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand. Despite the time difficulties—Auckland is 16 hours ahead of Orlando—she will have her parents, siblings, and a number of close friends watching, though she wishes they could all be together for the occasion.

​“So many other people get to have their family and friends there for their big moments,” said Kai. “It hurts me that I can’t do that. It’s very hard. All that emotion is going to drive me, and it’s going to make it that much more intense. This is for the people I haven’t seen in a long time and all of their hardships.”

​The TakeOver match against González presents an opportunity for Kai to elevate her stature to new heights. Though she is already one of the top performers in the world, a run with the NXT women’s title will further authenticate what she is building. And with a new age of NXT set to begin, Kai wants to be the one to lead the way.

​“There is always constant change in NXT, and it’s time for a new era,” said Kai. “I’ve been in similar situations before, especially with Tegan, so I’m no stranger to this. But the day that I turned on Raquel, it was overwhelming because I knew what I was walking into.

“After all we accomplished together, there is so much emotion connected to this one. There is a realness to it, and I can’t wait to create my moment.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

Preview and Predictions for ‘NXT TakeOver 36’
Former WWE Superstar CM Punk Debuts With AEW
 Lynch and Lesnar Return While Roman Reigns Shines at WWE’s SummerSlam

YOU MAY LIKE

Dakota Kai_courtesy WWE
Wrestling

Dakota Kai Is Ready to Prove Stardom at NXT TakeOver

Kai battles with former partner Raquel González in Sunday's TakeOver match as she tries to make her own run as the NXT women's title holder.

Jean-Clair Todibo of OGC Nice pushes a fan back into the crowd after fans spilled onto the pitch interrupting the game after Dimitri Payet of Olympique De Marseille threw an object back into the crowd that was intially thrown in his direction during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Nice and Marseille at Allianz Riviera Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Nice, France.
Soccer

OGC Nice Fans Hit Payet With Bottle, Clash With Players

Marseille's Matteo Guendouzi and Luan Peres were also pictured with marks around their neck following the altercation.

Miguel Cabrera hitting his 500th home run
MLB

Miguel Cabrera's Swing Stands Up to Father Time

In baseball, the clock is always ticking. With his timeless swing, Cabrera finds a way to beat it.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Udinese.
Soccer

Ronaldo Dropped in Juventus Opener Amid Transfer Buzz

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly asked to start on the bench before scoring what seemed to be the match-winner on a header overturned by VAR.

Trevor Bauer holding a baseball
MLB

Judge Denies Restraining Order Petition Against Bauer

This ruling doesn’t exonerate him. The criminal and MLB investigations are still ongoing.

trevor bauer hearing
MLB

Bauer's Accuser's Testimony Concludes After Third Day

The woman seeking a five-year restraining order against the pitcher said she knew she'd be "slut-shamed, but it was worth it for me to get protection."

Miguel Cabrera hitting his 500th home run
MLB

Miguel Cabrera Hits 500th Home Run

The 11-time All-Star became the first player since David Ortiz in 2015 to join the 500-home run club with his sixth-inning blast against the Blue Jays.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel during a preseason game.
NFL

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mike Vrabel announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a day after the Titans' 34-3 win over the Buccaneers in their second preseason game.