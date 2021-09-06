Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole Debut in AEW

Sunday night’s All Out pay-per-view concluded with two major additions to the AEW roster being revealed.

Bryan Danielson (formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE) and Adam Cole arrived in AEW at All Out. Both wrestlers departed WWE when their contracts with the company expired earlier this year.

Danielson and Cole made their debuts after Kenny Omega retained his AEW world championship against Christian Cage in the main event of All Out. In a post-match angle, Omega and the rest of The Elite beat down Cage and Jurassic Express. Omega cut a promo saying that anyone who would have a chance to take his title is either not in AEW, retired, or already dead.

The lights then went out and Cole made his entrance. It was teased that he was going to go after The Elite, but he reunited with them instead. As Omega was about to end the show, Danielson’s “Ride of the Valkyries” theme music hit. Danielson helped Cage and Jurassic Express send The Elite packing.

Danielson joins AEW just five months after main eventing WWE’s WrestleMania. His contract with WWE expired following a match against universal champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown this April.

Cole’s final match for WWE was against Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 last month.

One of the best in-ring wrestlers of his era, Danielson had been with WWE since 2010. He spent two of those years out of action after having to retire in 2016 due to concussion issues.

Danielson headlined WrestleMania twice during his time with WWE, including defeating Randy Orton and Batista to win the WWE championship at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Danielson is a four-time WWE champion.

Cole was part of the NXT brand in WWE. After debuting for WWE in 2017, he held the NXT championship and the NXT North American championship one time each.

Danielson and Cole weren’t the only former WWE wrestlers to debut at All Out. Ruby Soho (the former Ruby Riott) also debuted at the pay-per-view, winning the women’s Casino Battle Royale. Soho was released by WWE in June.

