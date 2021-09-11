September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Trae Young Thrown Out For Interference in WWE SmackDown

Author:

WWE SmackDown had a surprise visitor for the fans in Madison Square Garden, and it wasn't someone Knicks fans were particularly thrilled to see. 

Trae Young was welcomed by echoing boos on Friday night when Sami Zayn, sporting a Kevin Knox jersey, teased a special guest ahead of a 10-man tag team match. 

But he didn't last long inside MSG. Zayn distracted the ref as Rey Mysterio laid across the ropes. Young started pulling Mysterio on the ropes, but the referee didn't take kindly to the interference, and he promptly threw the Hawks star out. 

SI Recommends

While his teammates pleaded, the crowd at MSG erupted in cheers as the referee walked him out. 

More Wrestling Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

KING OF NY ICE TRAE
Wrestling

Trae Young Thrown Out For Interference in WWE SmackDown

The Hawks star was welcomed by an echo of boos during Friday night's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden and was later ejected.

Aug 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle La'El Collins (71) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Cowboys’ La’el Collins Suspended Five Games

The suspension came a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys’ opener, a 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart
WNBA

Stewart to Miss Rest of Regular Season As Playoffs Loom

The 2018 WNBA MVP will miss Seattle's final two games of the season after injuring her left foot in the team's victory on Tuesday.

Bob Baffert during Kentucky Derby week
Play
Horse Racing

Baffert Charged With Detrimental Conduct by New York Racing

NYRA believes Baffert’s conduct warrants suspension or revocation of his right to train horses or enter races at three racetracks.

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Big 12 pylon during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
College Football

Big 12 Will Have Two Football Divisions, BYU AD Said

BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati accepted membership invitations to join the Big 12 less than two months after Texas and Oklahoma said they'd join the SEC.

Tobin Heath scores for the USA vs Mexico
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Eyes USMNT, WNT Joint Talks Over World Cup Prize Money

The discrepancy in World Cup prize money is among the aspects of the USWNT's equal pay fight, and U.S. Soccer wants to involve the men's team in their talks.

tony-romo
Play
Extra Mustard

Tony Romo on Early Broadcasting Days: ‘I Sounded Like the Teacher in Ferris Bueller’

He explains how changed his style to not be a boring announcer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer

Klopp, Nagelsmann, CONMEBOL Decry FIFA's Biennial World Cup Plan

The two managers and South American confederation join the mounting opposition to FIFA's push for a World Cup every two years instead of four.