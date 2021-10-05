October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Selected by Raw During WWE Draft

Author:

WWE Raw has added an Olympic gold medalist to its roster.

During night two of the WWE Draft on Monday night, heavyweight NCAA wrestling champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was selected by Raw. The annual draft exists as a way for Raw and SmackDown to freshen up and add to its rosters.

The 21-year-old Steveson won gold in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, getting a last-second win over Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the 125-kilogram weight class.

After being heavily recruited by the company, it was announced last month that Steveson had signed with WWE. He signed the first-ever NIL deal in WWE history, allowing him to join WWE while returning to the University of Minnesota for his senior season. Steveson will be part of WWE on a full-time basis once he graduates.

Steveson getting drafted to Raw means that he’ll be making his WWE debut on the main roster instead of developmental brand NXT. ESPN reported when Steveson signed with WWE that he would be appearing on WWE programming while still in college.

SI Recommends

When Steveson's first match will be taking place remains to be seen. WWE is setting up a training facility for him in Minnesota, and he’ll be able to train at the WWE Performance Center in Florida as well.

Steveson has been mentored by WWE star Brock Lesnar, who also was a champion wrestler at the University of Minnesota before making the transition to professional wrestling. Steveson is also friends with WWE’s Paul Heyman.

In an August interview with Sports Illustrated, Steveson said he’d be a “Paul Heyman Guy” if he decided to sign with WWE.

“If I ever go to WWE, I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’” said Steveson. “Heyman is a legend. We’d be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat.

“And I’ve known Brock since I was in high school. He’s been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward.”

Steveson and fellow Olympic gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock were honored by WWE at August’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Steveson briefly appeared via video on Monday’s Raw, celebrating at home with his parents after it was announced that he had been drafted.

YOU MAY LIKE

Gable Dan Steveson (USA) celebrates after defeating Geno Petriashvili (GEO) in the men's freestyle 125kg final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Makuhari Messe Hall A.
Wrestling

Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Selected by Raw During WWE Draft

The 21-year-old Steveson won gold in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

lane-kiffin-ole-miss-alabama
College Football

Kiffin Sorry for 'Popcorn' Comment Before Loss to Alabama

Lane Kiffin regrets his confident comments before Ole Miss's 42-21 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

USATSI_16680453
MLB

Report: Umpire Joe West to Retire After 2021 Postseason

MLB umpire Joe West is finally hanging it up following the 2021 playoffs after over 5,000 games.

chargers-raiders-monday-night-football
NFL

Chargers vs. Raiders Delayed Due to Lightning

The roof on top of SoFi Stadium didn't prevent a weather delay before the Chargers hosted the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

zeke-elliott-tom-brady-john-harbaugh-maqb
NFL

MAQB: Don't Count Out Ezekiel Elliott Just Yet

The RB is projected to finish with career-best numbers this season. Plus, analysis on Harbaugh and Fangio's connections and a special moment for Ron Rivera.

Bubba Wallace after his win at Talladega.
Racing

Bubba Wallace Wins First Cup Series Race

Bubba Wallace became emotional when talking about the significance of the historic win.

Man United's Park Ji-sung
Soccer

Park Ji-Sung Appeals to Man United Fans Over Offensive Song

The former Man United star has asked the club’s fans to stop singing a song that contains a racial stereotype about his native South Korea.

urban-meyer
Play
NFL

Four Games Into His NFL Career, Urban Meyer Has a Long Way to Go—or Does He?

As the mistakes pile up, including a concerning video on social media, it’s fair to wonder whether Meyer can turn things around. Or whether he even wants to.