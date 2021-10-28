Jeff Cobb Returns to Beyond Wrestling to Face Wheeler Yuta

Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Bryan Danielson and Andrew Marchand | SI Media Podcast
Bryan Danielson and Andrew Marchand | SI Media Podcast
Publish date:

NJPW Standout Jeff Cobb Returns to Beyond Wrestling for Match Vs. Wheeler Yuta

The Massachusetts-based indie promotion is benefiting from bringing in stars from some of the biggest companies in the business.
Author:

Jeff Cobb is returning to Beyond Wrestling on Sunday, Nov. 7 for its Reverse the Curse show in Somerville, Mass., where he will face indie sensation Wheeler Yuta.

Cobb, who is currently starring in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, just powered his way through an impressive showing in the company’s vaunted G1 Climax tournament. He possesses power, agility and charisma, and the match against Yuta, who has torn up the indies over the past year, is a must-see affair.

Beyond Wrestling owner Drew Cordeiro booked the bout, and he is excited for it to showcase the distinct flair and substance of his promotion.

“Stylistically, when you look at the bell-to-bell perspective, this is going to be amazing,” Cordeiro says. “There is a lot of talk about the ‘Forbidden Door,’ and Jeff Cobb is coming off this incredible run in the G1 for New Japan. And after seeing Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty get their ‘All Elite’ graphic, it’s only a matter of time before we see the same for Wheeler Yuta. This is a match that’s going to have my undivided attention.

Cobb has history with Beyond, dating back to the Gigantic event in 2016. A true powerhouse in the ring, he is coming off G1 matches with Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

“This is the true spirit of independent wrestling,” Cordeiro says. “It’s a really cool time in wrestling right now, and a match like this is going to capitalize on that.”

SI Recommends

Beyond’s Uncharted Territory show airs every Thursday on IWTV. This week features another loaded card that includes The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds, who were just featured in the main event of AEW’s Dynamite on Wednesday.

“John Silver and Alex Reynolds cut their teeth in Beyond, and they’re back,” Cordeiro says. “We’re lucky to have access to so many different athletes. WWE has made it so nobody else works with them, and that’s their decision, but AEW is different. Even on their television platform, AEW endorses other companies. On an independent level, AEW adds more credibility to us.”

A connection with a mainstream promotion like AEW makes Beyond even stronger, ultimately benefiting the fans watching its shows.

“You hear people talk about how a good wrestling show is like a buffet, with something for everyone,” Cordeiro says. “But Beyond Wrestling is like a smorgasbord—it’s everything and more. And people are going to get their money’s worth with Cobb vs. Yuta.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

YOU MAY LIKE

Promotional image for Jeff Cobb vs. Wheeler Yuta match
Play
Wrestling

Jeff Cobb Returns to Beyond Wrestling to Face Wheeler Yuta

The Massachusetts-based company is establishing itself as one of the biggest indie promotions in the country.

Naasir Cunnigham
Play
College Basketball

No. 1 Sophomore Naasir Cunningham Focused on Staying on Top

Cunningham has already visited Connecticut, UCLA, St. John's and USC.

Hangman Adam Page in the ring on AEW Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

AEW Packs a Punch as ‘Dynamite’ Returns to Boston

AEW’s second show in Boston was a sight to behold.

Michigan RB Blake Corum runs vs Northwestern
Play
College Football

Expert Picks: Mitten State Clash Takes Center Stage

Who will win the rivalry battle in East Lansing, Auburn–Ole Miss, Georgia–Florida and more?

kevin-durant-kyrie-irving
NBA

Durant Says Nets 'Miss Kyrie' Amid Early-Season Struggles

Perhaps the Nets could use a certain point guard as they look to kickstart their 2021-22 season.

Tom Brady holding a Subway sub up to his mouth
Play
Extra Mustard

We Have So Much to Say About Tom Brady’s Latest Subway Commercial

He is pitching bread, and we can’t get enough of it

Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
Play
MLB

How Does Atlanta Handle Its Pitching Going Forward?

The task ahead: Navigate MLB's top-scoring team using a two-man rotation and a heavily relied-upon bullpen.

Kemba Walker
NBA

Behind the Knicks' Drastic Change That Has New York Rising in East

New York's offseason additions are giving the team a major boost.