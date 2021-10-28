Jeff Cobb Returns to Beyond Wrestling to Face Wheeler Yuta

Jeff Cobb is returning to Beyond Wrestling on Sunday, Nov. 7 for its Reverse the Curse show in Somerville, Mass., where he will face indie sensation Wheeler Yuta.

Cobb, who is currently starring in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, just powered his way through an impressive showing in the company’s vaunted G1 Climax tournament. He possesses power, agility and charisma, and the match against Yuta, who has torn up the indies over the past year, is a must-see affair.

Beyond Wrestling owner Drew Cordeiro booked the bout, and he is excited for it to showcase the distinct flair and substance of his promotion.

“Stylistically, when you look at the bell-to-bell perspective, this is going to be amazing,” Cordeiro says. “There is a lot of talk about the ‘Forbidden Door,’ and Jeff Cobb is coming off this incredible run in the G1 for New Japan. And after seeing Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty get their ‘All Elite’ graphic, it’s only a matter of time before we see the same for Wheeler Yuta. This is a match that’s going to have my undivided attention.

Cobb has history with Beyond, dating back to the Gigantic event in 2016. A true powerhouse in the ring, he is coming off G1 matches with Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

“This is the true spirit of independent wrestling,” Cordeiro says. “It’s a really cool time in wrestling right now, and a match like this is going to capitalize on that.”

Beyond’s Uncharted Territory show airs every Thursday on IWTV. This week features another loaded card that includes The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds, who were just featured in the main event of AEW’s Dynamite on Wednesday.

“John Silver and Alex Reynolds cut their teeth in Beyond, and they’re back,” Cordeiro says. “We’re lucky to have access to so many different athletes. WWE has made it so nobody else works with them, and that’s their decision, but AEW is different. Even on their television platform, AEW endorses other companies. On an independent level, AEW adds more credibility to us.”

A connection with a mainstream promotion like AEW makes Beyond even stronger, ultimately benefiting the fans watching its shows.

“You hear people talk about how a good wrestling show is like a buffet, with something for everyone,” Cordeiro says. “But Beyond Wrestling is like a smorgasbord—it’s everything and more. And people are going to get their money’s worth with Cobb vs. Yuta.”

