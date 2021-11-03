AEW’s Jon Moxley Entering Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

Courtesy of AEW

All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley is entering a rehab program to seek help for issues with alcohol abuse.

With Moxley’s permission, AEW president and CEO Tony Khan announced late Tuesday night that the 35-year-old Moxley (real name Jonathan Good) has decided to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan wrote that AEW stands with Moxley and his family and is supporting him however they can. Khan added that he looks forward to a time in the future when Moxley is eventually able to return to the ring.

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program,” Khan tweeted. “Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

“Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

Moxley was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in a semifinal match in AEW’s world title eliminator tournament on this week’s episode of Dynamite, with the winner advancing to meet Bryan Danielson in the finals at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, Moxley was among the biggest stars in the company from his WWE debut in 2012 to his departure in 2019. Moxley made the jump to AEW after his WWE contract expired in April 2019. He went on to become the second man to be crowned AEW world champion, holding the title for 277 days.

Moxley and his wife Renee Paquette welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora Murphy Good, into the world in June. Moxley and Paquette met each other during their time in WWE and got married in 2017. Paquette went by the name Renee Young in WWE.

MOX an autobiography by Moxley, was released this Tuesday.