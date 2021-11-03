Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

AEW’s Jon Moxley Entering Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

Author:
Closeup of AEW's Jon Moxley walking to the ring

All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley is entering a rehab program to seek help for issues with alcohol abuse.

With Moxley’s permission, AEW president and CEO Tony Khan announced late Tuesday night that the 35-year-old Moxley (real name Jonathan Good) has decided to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan wrote that AEW stands with Moxley and his family and is supporting him however they can. Khan added that he looks forward to a time in the future when Moxley is eventually able to return to the ring.

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program,” Khan tweeted. “Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

SI Recommends

“Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

Moxley was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in a semifinal match in AEW’s world title eliminator tournament on this week’s episode of Dynamite, with the winner advancing to meet Bryan Danielson in the finals at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, Moxley was among the biggest stars in the company from his WWE debut in 2012 to his departure in 2019. Moxley made the jump to AEW after his WWE contract expired in April 2019. He went on to become the second man to be crowned AEW world champion, holding the title for 277 days.

Moxley and his wife Renee Paquette welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora Murphy Good, into the world in June. Moxley and Paquette met each other during their time in WWE and got married in 2017. Paquette went by the name Renee Young in WWE.

MOX an autobiography by Moxley, was released this Tuesday.

YOU MAY LIKE

Closeup of AEW's Jon Moxley walking to the ring
Wrestling

AEW’s Jon Moxley Entering Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

Tony Khan announced late Tuesday night that the former world champion is seeking help for alcohol abuse.

michael-thomas-mailbag-trades
NFL

Saints' Michael Thomas to Miss Season After Injury Setback

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is reportedly dealing with a new and separate ankle injury that has made his timeline to return to play unclear.

Unai Emery will stay at Villarreal
Soccer

Emery Turns Down Newcastle to Stay at Villarreal

Newcastle's manager search continues after Unai Emery put out a statement pledging his commitment to Villarreal.

Jorge Soler hits a home run in Game 6 of the World Series
Extra Mustard

Here’s What Happened to Jorge Soler’s Colossal Homer

Some quick-thinking fans across the street jumped at their chance to own a piece of history.

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Broncos GM: Franchise 'Not Approaching a Rebuild' After Miller Trade

Despite dealing linebacker Von Miller to the Rams, Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday that the franchise is not rebuilding.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.
NBA

The Problems Are Mounting for the Celtics

From public squabbles to poor defense, everything has gone wrong for Boston to start the season.

aaron rodgers (1)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers' inconsistent 2021 season shouldn't worry you as he is the Week 9 QB Start 'Em of the Week.

Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide Receivers

In a plus matchup against the Vikings, Marquise Brown is your Week 9 WR Start 'Em of the Week.