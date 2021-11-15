Bianca Belair Patiently Awaits Her Return to the Title Picture

Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
WWE's Becky Lynch + The Ringer's Kevin Clark | SI Media Podcast
WWE's Becky Lynch + The Ringer's Kevin Clark | SI Media Podcast
Publish date:

Even From Outside the Main-Event Picture, Bianca Belair Continues to Impress

Her rivalry with Becky Lynch is on hold for the moment, but the former SmackDown women’s champion is still one of WWE’s rising stars.
Author:

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks did it again.

Following their history-making clash in the main event of the first night of this year’s WrestleMania, then blazing a new trail for women in professional wrestling by winning ESPY awards, Belair and Banks also combined for an unforgettable moment in Saudi Arabia.

During their Crown Jewel triple-threat match with Becky Lynch last month, Belair hoisted up Banks in a press slam, then showed off a remarkable feat of strength by holding her up with one hand—yes, a one-handed press slam—all while smiling to the camera before dropping Banks onto the mat.

“That moment was to represent women,” Belair says. “We’re just as great as the men. I wanted little girls in Saudi Arabia to see that, and I wanted boys all over the world to see women from that perspective.”

While the moment cemented Belair’s place in a league of her own, she did not create that magic by herself. Initially hesitant to do the maneuver, Belair opted to follow through on it only after receiving an unrelenting push of confidence before the match from Banks.

“I wasn’t sure I could do it,” Belair says. “But there was this voice encouraging me, saying, ‘You have to do this. You need to do this.’ That was Sasha Banks. She said I wasn’t doing the press unless I did the one-hand press. That’s when I stopped doubting myself and went out there and did it.”

In a remarkably short period of time, Belair has added her name to an illustrious list of those who have redefined pro wrestling through its portrayal of women.

“That moment was bigger than me or Sasha or Becky,” Belair says. “It was all about sending a message that women are out there, powerful and strong, sometimes even more so than the men.”

Belair’s in-ring work and presence have grown immensely over the past year, especially after working with each of the vaunted Four Horsewomen: Banks, Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bayley. Three out of those four stars have headlined a WrestleMania, while the one that has yet to do so (Bayley) helped carry the company during the most challenging stretch of the pandemic.

“When I first started in WWE in 2016, three out of the four were already on SmackDown or Raw,” Belair says. “They were an inspiration to me. I had the chance to see Bayley’s work ethic up close, and I kept telling myself that these women were once where I was in NXT. Now, when I step in the ring with them, it’s proof of how far I’ve come. Every time you wrestle one of them, you have to step up your game.

“If you’re in the ring with Charlotte Flair, you have to bring it. Becky Lynch just had a baby and came back even better. Sasha Banks brings the absolute best out of me, and Bayley is just amazing. They paved the road for so many of us.”

SI Recommends

Belair had the chance to work an extended program with Lynch throughout the second half of the year. While there were some low points—Lynch’s victory over Belair in a squash match at SummerSlam particularly stands out—there has also been plenty to relish.

SummerSlam didn’t go as I would have planned or liked, but it’s created more opportunities for me to get in the ring with Becky Lynch,” Belair says. “Anytime I can get in the ring with Becky, I’m jumping at that opportunity. There’s a reason she’s called ‘The Man.’ She’s done so much and achieved so much. Sharing the ring with her is a chance to show my tenacity. And I took a positive from SummerSlam, which was seeing how so many people were rooting for me. That’s motivation to push me to a whole other level.”

The immediate future for Belair is clear. She appeared to have another title shot against Lynch locked up, but defeat was snatched from the jaws of victory when Doudrop interfered and cost her the match. That allowed Liv Morgan to win and become the new No. 1 contender for Lynch’s Raw women’s championship, a moment that Belair believes is long overdue.

“I’m super excited for Liv Morgan,” says Belair, who defeated Morgan on Sunday’s Tribute to the Troops. “Right now, I’m out of the title picture. When it’s not your time, you should give a round of applause for those who earned that spot. That is what Liv has done, and I can’t wait to watch her against Becky.”

Despite being out of the title picture, Belair still wants to create compelling stories, beginning with a rival in Doudrop.

“It’s going to be a fun rivalry, and I’m excited to see where it goes,” Belair says. “People are going to see a different side of Doudrop, and I want to continue to grow my legacy with everything I do. I want my name to come up in the same way people speak of the Four Horsewomen. Me and Doudrop, we’re going to bring something new to Raw. It’s going to be a different dynamic.”

Belair’s standard of greatness grows in each training session, workout and match. She is not content merely being one of WWE’s top stars, as she intends to be the company’s driving force in 2022 and beyond.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself, especially after WrestleMania,” Belair says. “I want people watching my matches to come away recognizing I am some type of -est, whether that is the strongest or the fastest or the toughest. That’s always been the way I felt, and that mindset has definitely intensified.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bianca Belair holds Sasha Banks up in a one-handed military press
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair Patiently Awaits Her Return to the Title Picture

“When it’s not your time, you should give a round of applause for those who earned that spot.”

Washington coach Jimmy Lake
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Lake’s Firing Stands Out for Swiftness

The development adds to the track record of what’s afforded to Black coaches in the sport's annual carousel.

Texas's Bijan Robinson runs vs WVU
College Football

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Out for Rest of Season

Robinson left Texas's loss to Kansas in the third quarter with an elbow injury.

Dan Mullen coaching the Gators.
Play
College Football

Mullen Gives Reason for Players Dancing After Samford Win

The Gators took some criticism for celebrating in the locker room after beating an FCS program 70–52.

seahawks-should-trade-russell-wilson
NFL

The Seahawks Should Be Preparing to Trade Russell Wilson

Seattle’s star QB returned to the field but likely too late to save the season. Both sides should now realize it’s time to move on.

chase-young
NFL

WFT Star Chase Young Out for Season With Torn ACL

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera confirmed that the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year will miss the rest of the season.

Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo tags an opposing baserunner.
MLB

Former MLB Shortstop Julio Lugo Dead at 45

Lugo played 12 major league seasons, winning a World Series with Boston in 2007.

Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass vs. the Ravens.
NFL

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Names Tua Tagovailoa Starter vs. Jets

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has named Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback for its upcoming game against the Jets.