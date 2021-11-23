An incident took place at Monday night’s Raw in Brooklyn as a fan jumped the guardrail and attacked WWE star Seth Rollins.

As Rollins was heading up the ramp after appearing on the show, a fan came out of the stands, rushed at him, and tried to take him down. Rollins put the attacker in a front facelock as the two went to the ground. Cameras then cut away from them, but security and WWE referees quickly separated the attacker from Rollins and escorted the attacker away. Rollins yelled at the attacker as he was being taken away but let security handle the situation.

WWE issued the following statement regarding the incident: “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Rollins took part in a segment on Monday’s Raw where he laid out Finn Balor. WWE switched to a replay from that segment when Rollins was attacked by the fan. When cameras came back to Rollins after the incident was over, he was back in character and laughing at Balor.

This isn’t the first time that Rollins has had to deal with a real-life altercation involving a fan. On an episode of Raw in August 2016, a member of the audience jumped into the ring and went face-to-face with Rollins before being shoved away by him and taken down by security. A fan also came over the guardrail and attempted to walk with Rollins as he was making his entrance on Raw in September 2015.

Rollins was the sole survivor for Team Raw in the men’s five-on-five elimination match against SmackDown at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. He’s also currently the number one contender to Big E’s WWE championship.