December 9, 2021
Report: Jeff Hardy Released by WWE After Being Sent Home

Author:
Close-up of Jeff Hardy at a WWE event

After being sent home from a house show tour last weekend, Jeff Hardy is no longer with WWE.

Fightful reported Thursday that Hardy has been released by the company. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp wrote that he has heard WWE offered Hardy help and rehab, but the offer wasn’t accepted. Hardy has dealt with substance abuse issues throughout his career.

Hardy wrestled at WWE’s house show in Edinburg, Texas, on Saturday, teaming with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against Roman Reigns and The Usos. After tagging out during the match, Hardy left through the crowd. Video of the episode spread widely on social media after the match. 

Hardy was sent home from the tour and didn’t wrestle at WWE’s event in Corpus Christi the next night. He was replaced by Rey Mysterio at the show.

Hardy joined the SmackDown roster in October’s WWE draft and had most recently been feuding with Baron Corbin and Riddick Moss.

Hardy, 44, is a former WWE world champion, intercontinental champion, United States champion and tag team champion. His most recent run in WWE was his third stint with the company. Hardy and his brother, Matt, returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Matt Hardy departed WWE for AEW when his contract expired in '20.

During a Twitch stream Monday, Matt said he spoke to Jeff for a little bit, and Jeff was at home and doing O.K.

“I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today,” Matt said. “He’s O.K., he’s good. I think he’ll be fine. But once again, this isn’t my business. If he wants to go into it in more detail, then he’ll do it himself. But Jeff is O.K. He is at home, and he’s O.K. So, it’s not my business. It is not my story to tell or explain. Besides that, I wouldn’t be able to do it justice, anyway, because it’s not from my perspective. I love my brother, and I just want my brother to be O.K. and healthy.”

