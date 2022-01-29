The cast of Jackass will play a role in tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

With promotion for the new Jackass Forever film in overdrive before its Feb. 4 premiere, the cast looks to create an unforgettably painful moment at WWE’s famed over-the-top battle royal.

TMZ already posted footage on Friday of Brock Lesnar body slamming Jackass member Wee Man onto a restaurant table, but that is only an appetizer to the main course. The leader of the Jackass band, Johnny Knoxville, is one of the 30 entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

“I’m going to be slinging those superstars into the fifth row like paper airplanes,” said Knoxville, clearly embracing the hyperbole of pro wrestling. “I’m not impressed with their current lineup of superstars. They don’t have anyone big enough to throw me over the top rope.”

Knoxville has made appearances on WWE programming leading up to the Royal Rumble, feuding with Sami Zayn. This is not unfamiliar territory for him, as the history between Jackass and WWE dates back over a decade.

Knoxville had a role in the 2004 film Walking Tall, which starred WWE icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In 2006, Jackass cast members Steve-O and Chris Pontius were on Raw and received a memorable, prolonged beatdown from Umaga. And Knoxville arrived in WWE in 2008, tormenting the roster until The Great Khali, Hornswoggle, Beth Phoenix, and The Boogeyman put a stop to his brand of chaos.

The connection between Knoxville and pro wrestling has roots that connect back to his childhood.

“I grew up in Tennessee and I was a huge fan of Georgia Championship Wrestling as a kid–Abdullah The Butcher, the Mongolian Stomper, Mr. Wrestling I and II,” said Knoxville. “There was a real love for the sport.”

Konxville’s Jackass Forever film is also a remarkable story. The first film, Jackass: The Movie, was released in 2002, serving as a conclusion to a brief-but-successful run for the MTV show. Yet 20 years and four films later, Jackass continues to remain present in pop culture. When asked about the popularity and longevity of Jackass, the 50-year-old Knoxville expressed genuine gratitude.

“We’re constantly surprised at the success we’ve had,” said Knoxville. “We didn’t think it was going to get on television. Our pilot got shut down halfway through filming. And when it got on television, we thought no one was going to watch it. When we did a movie, we thought no one was coming to come.

“Our expectations were always set so low, and we’ve been just blown away by the impact it had. It’s silly, it’s absurd, but it’s something I’ve done with my friends and I’m very proud of it.”

Knoxville added that he will not be on a solo quest at the Rumble. He promised to bring some friends from Jackass, and he could not resist the chance to get a word in about Brock Lesnar’s renowned advocate Paul Heyman.

“I’ve got some cornermen I’m bringing with me,” said Knoxville. “It’s a lot better than Paul Heyman. I hope he’s there. He needs to get thrown over the top rope, too.”

