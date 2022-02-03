The missing ingredient in last week’s Royal Rumble matches was any shred of doubt as to who would win. Once Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar entered their respective Rumbles, the finish became clear.

It would have been an entirely different scenario had someone eliminated a favorite. Cesaro clotheslining Lesnar over the top rope, for example, would have given the match a much-needed genuine surprise.

But that particular scenario is unrealistic, as Cesaro was not even part of the 30-man Rumble. When asked whether he was disappointed not to be a part of this year’s match, Cesaro answered honestly.

“Yes, I was,” Cesaro says. “A lot of people would have liked to see me in the Rumble, and a lot of people would have liked to see me win. That would have put me on the next path of my journey. I saw Big E say in an interview he’d like to see me win, and that was very nice. I appreciate the support of my colleagues, but unfortunately, that did not happen.”

Cesaro—who is 22-year wrestling veteran Claudio Castagnoli—brings a skill set that makes him a unique entity in WWE. He perfected his craft around the globe, and has spent the past 11 years working as a valued member of WWE. He has dominated the tag-team ranks as a seven-time champion, as well as had a run as United States champ, bringing psychology, physicality and pure adrenaline to his matches. Yet, despite a few close attempts, he has yet to establish himself as a top act in WWE.

“I do care, a lot,” Cesaro says, speaking about his passion and love for professional wrestling. “Maybe almost too much sometimes.”

Part of a loaded SmackDown roster, Cesaro has been used primarily in tag-team action as of late, most recently teaming with Ricochet on last week’s show against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. No matter where he lands on the card, Cesaro takes immense pride in delivering the best wrestling in the world whenever he steps between the ropes.

“If you’re tuning in to SmackDown to watch me, you will get the top in-ring performance I can give,” he says. “It’s exciting, it’s unpredictable and it’s fun. I want people to see that every time I’m in the ring, and that consistency and quality is what sets me apart.”

Cesaro would fit seamlessly in the intercontinental title picture, where he and IC champ Shinsuke Nakamura could make magic together. And there is always universal champion Roman Reigns, who Cesaro wrestled in a compelling program that wrapped last May at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. That match followed his sensational performance at WrestleMania 37, where he dazzled a live crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa when he defeated Seth Rollins in what, at the time, appeared to be the match needed to catapult his career to previously unreached territory.

“WrestleMania, that moment meant a lot,” Cesaro says. “Up to now, it’s been the crowning achievement of my career. That was my first WrestleMania singles match, and it was with Seth Rollins. We’ve known each for half our lives. The crowd was back, and the crowd means so much. The ThunderDome era was so weird, so to have the crowd back was important, and then to have that kind of match and hear that kind of reaction was amazing. I don’t know what other superlative to use. It meant a whole lot.”

The Backlash match took place back at the ThunderDome, though, away from the enthusiastic fan base that brought his match at WrestleMania to new heights, which was a critical blow for Cesaro.

“I’m very proud of that match against Roman,” Cesaro says, reflecting on the 27-minute affair against Reigns. “Not many people expected to go almost 30 minutes, and our pace was one that surprised people. I wish it took place in front of fans. That’s what made my career. The fans have always had my back, so I wish we could run it back in front of fans.”

The fan base still anxiously awaits consistent mike time for Cesaro. Without a microphone, there is no way Steve Austin, Becky Lynch, Bret Hart, Sasha Banks, The Rock or any other star would have connected with an audience on a deeper level. Cesaro has personality and would thrive if given the chance to express himself every week.

“That would add depth and character to my stories,” he says. “It would help a lot, and I think that goes for a lot of people, who would benefit from a little talking here and there to show their personality and skill on the mic. It just needs to be consistent.”

No one in WWE can wrestle like Cesaro. But to get to where he wants to be, he is going to need a new opportunity on the stick.

“I’m doing what I love to do,” Cesaro says. “I love wrestling and I love wrestling in front of people, and I hope that translates.

“It’s all about getting the momentum and riding that momentum to new heights. That’s what I’m searching for right now.”

WWE’s roster is full of potential world champions. In the front of that hungry pack is Cesaro, who yearns for an opportunity for more.

“It’s an unrelenting pursuit of excellence,” he says. “That’s the only thing that I can control. I don’t get a lot of mike time or interview time, but every time I step through the curtain and get in that ring, you will get that super high standard I set for myself. I will accept nothing less in the ring.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.