Biff Busick is back in the indies.

Known as Oney Lorcan in NXT, where he worked from 2015 to ‘21, Busick is one of wrestling’s most intense and passionate performers. That ferociousness will be on full display as he steps into the ring for Beyond Wrestling’s Day 91 show on Friday night in Providence in a match against Slade.

“Some of the best, most loyal fans in the world watch Beyond,” says Busick, who is Massachusetts-raised Chris Girard. “The organic excitement is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Busick enjoyed his share of success in NXT, most notably with a run two years ago as tag team champion along with Danny Burch. They were building real momentum with Pat McAfee in their corner until that partnership was mysteriously scuttled. They dropped the belts after Burch was injured, and Busick was featured less on NXT programming. He eventually requested his release from WWE this fall and received it in November.

Now that his 90-day non-compete clause has expired, the opportunity to return to his roots has him eager to reconnect with his passion.

“When COVID hit and we had to do those shows without a crowd at the [WWE Performance Center], or when they started bringing people in, it just wasn’t the same,” Busick says. “I was burned out from those circumstances.

“William Regal would always tell me there were two types of shows—large arena shows and small room shows. They are different environments, and they both have their positives, but I’ve always been a fan of smaller room shows. To be so close and personal, and be so close to the fans, especially in Beyond, it’s an experience unlike any other. This is where I cut my teeth, and I’m really excited to get back and wrestle.”

Busick credits Regal, who was let go by WWE last month, for his success in NXT. He also shared that the lessons learned from the coaching staff at the Performance Center have made him a sharper, more precise competitor.

“I wouldn’t have been hired if it wasn’t for Regal,” Busick says. “And I loved it at the Performance Center. Learning from Regal, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, you learn so much from being around them. There’s Matt Bloom, Norman Smiley and Terry Taylor. There is so much experience, which is the greatest teacher of all. I’ll always have fond memories of the six years I was there.”

Returning to the indies with a new outlook and new knowledge. Busick is excited to start a journey that is both fresh and familiar.

“It’s going to be good to be back home with Beyond,” Busick says. “Slade is pretty crazy, maybe even crazier than me. I’ll have a beer with him afterward, but first, it’s going to be a wild and crazy brawl. I’m going to make this awesome for the fans, and it’s great to be back home at Beyond.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.