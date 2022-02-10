Former NXT champion Keith Lee is now All Elite.

The 37-year-old Lee made his AEW debut on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, defeating Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match. It’s the first time Lee has wrestled since being released by WWE in November.

Lee is the first participant to be announced for the Face of the Revolution ladder match that’s taking place at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, March 6. The winner of the ladder match receives a future shot at the TNT championship.

Ahead of this week’s Dynamite, AEW president and CEO Tony Khan hyped that there would be a “huge signing” debuting on the show.

“I’m continually looking to improve the roster and bring in new stars and create fresh matchups, and that’s what you’re going to see this Wednesday,” Khan told Sports Illustrated. “We now have such a strong roster of wrestlers under contract that we can put fresh, exciting matches on Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS and Rampage [every Friday] on TNT.”

Khan officially confirmed after Lee’s debut that he’s signed a contract with AEW.

Lee was with WWE from 2018-2021, holding the NXT championship and NXT North American championship one time each. He was called up to the WWE main roster in 2020.

Last year, Lee spent five months out of action due to being diagnosed with heart inflammation after contracting COVID-19. Lee made his return to the ring last July.

Debuting in AEW continues what has been a big month for Lee. He and fellow wrestler Mia Yim got married over the weekend.

Lee wasn’t the only surprise debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite. NJPW star Jay White walked through the “Forbidden Door” to appear in a segment with The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and Roppongi Vice.