Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

WWE's Keith Lee Reveals COVID-19 Caused Long Absence in 'Fight Against Death'

Author:
Publish date:
Keith Lee

Keith Lee explained in a video uploaded Thursday why he was unable to wrestle for five months from February to July.

Lee said he contracted COVID-19 this January and was off television for about three weeks because of it. He came back for one match against Riddle in February, but he got a call the next day informing him that there was something off in his blood.

"Some people may have experienced this thing where there's like an inflammation in the heart or lungs, for me it was the heart," Lee said. "That led to very scary times. I was basically forbidden from training or any activity outside of a light walk. There was a fear that doing more than that—that there was a chance that I could just up and pass away."

Lee said this was the case for three or four months, and he had several MRIs on his heart.

"So this became a fight against death, so to speak," Lee said. "And it took up until the company sent me to Pittsburgh to get looked at. It was to the point where I was about to have to undergo genetic testing and all sorts of things because it was thought that there was a potential I could have a heart disease of sorts.

"Very fortunately, even though it took a long time—we waited that amount of time—for that allowed the inflammation in my heart to eventually go down to normal. So even though the first MRI was bad and the second one was worse, over time things got better here and there. And eventually after that visit I was cleared to try and get back into some sort of shape [laughs], that's where the real struggle is. But, yeah, it took some time. And to be honest, it wasn't even certain that I was going to show up in Dallas, in terms of on TV."

Lee made his return to the ring on the July 19 episode of Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. He lost a non-title match against WWE champion Bobby Lashley on that show. He's since had two matches with Karrion Kross on Raw.

Lee said he greatly appreciates the fans who cared about his situation. He said he doesn't really know what's next for him, but he's healthy and fought the battle that mattered most. Lee said that's all he and his family can ask for. Lee said now he's going to move forward and fight to make the most of what he can do in WWE.

Lee also clarified during the video that his fiancee Mia Yim only contracted COVID-19 in January because she refused to not take care of him. Yim had to miss this year's women's Royal Rumble match due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Lee's full video is available to watch below:

More From Wrestling Observer:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kawhi Leonard dribbling a ball.
NBA

Report: Leonard Re-Signing With Clippers on Four-Year Deal

Leonard, 30, is reportedly reaffirming his connection to the Clippers in the form of a contract worth up to $176.3 million.

Keith Lee
Wrestling

WWE's Keith Lee Reveals COVID-19 Caused Long Absence

Keith Lee explained in a video uploaded Thursday that COVID-19 prevented him from wrestling for five months in a 'fight against death.'

BYU
Play
College Football

BYU Football Strikes NIL Deal to Pay Tuition for Walk-Ons

The deal will include compensation to all 123 members on the football team as well as provide full tuition for walk-on players.

pac-12 fb logo
College Football

Pac-12: COVID-19 Cancellations Will Result in Forfeits

The Pac-12 will return to its pre-2020 forfeiture rules when dealing with teams who are unable to play games due to COVID-19.

jake-arrieta-cubs-nlds-game-3-preview.jpg
MLB

Jake Arrieta Placed on Unconditional Release Waivers

Arrieta has struggled this season, posting a 6.88 ERA with 5-11 record.

tua-tagovailoa-ryan-fitzpatrick
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick Was ‘Floored’ by Dolphins Benching

Fitzpatrick: "I thought it was a joke at first. 'We’re putting Tua in?' I was floored.”

reebok-pump-lead
Play
Sports Illustrated

Authentic Brands Group to Buy Reebok

“It’s an honor to be entrusted with carrying Reebok’s legacy forward," Jamie Salter, founder and CEO of ABG said.

Romelu Lukaku is headed back to Chelsea
Soccer

Chelsea Pounces on Inter's Dire Situation to Reacquire Its Missing Piece

Romelu Lukaku can cure what ailed Chelsea's attack last season, and he's only available due to Inter Milan's financial woes.