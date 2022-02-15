On Saturday, Amy “Lita” Dumas will return for her first singles match in WWE since 2012. That was a quick squash match on Raw against Heath Slater, and prior to that, her last match took place at Survivor Series in 2006, which ended her iconic run in WWE.

A member of the WWE Hall of Fame, Dumas has taken part in two Royal Rumble matches over the past four years, and even had a tag match at the all-women Evolution pay-per-view in 2018. But it has been more than a decade since she has embarked on a match like the one this Saturday against Becky Lynch.

Lynch is one of the most electric stars in all of wrestling, and she is a pioneer for women’s wrestling—just like Lita was during the peak of her career. Lita played an integral role in the first three main events on Raw featuring women. She wrestled Trish Stratus on Raw in 2004, closing out the show as they became the first women to have that last segment without any involvement from men. Lynch helped main-event WrestleMania 35, the first time women closed out WWE’s signature pay-per-view.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Dumas discussed the opportunity to work with Lynch, whether there was any potential of signing with AEW and her favorite moments from last month’s Royal Rumble.

Sports Illustrated: You’ve built such a name and reputation for yourself in WWE, so the decision to return must be one you put a great deal of thought into. In terms of this return, how much of a factor was it for you to finally share the ring with Becky Lynch?

Amy “Lita” Dumas: 100%. Becky and I have been fantasy-booking ourselves for years. Every time we’d meet up, we’d always talk about that. It was always there whenever we were catching up.

SI: Your last match was in 2012. How has your training been for this match?

AD: I really feel good. I have been away from the ring [and traveling with WWE], so I haven’t been beating myself up. I’m sleeping in the same bed and holding a regular training schedule. They gave us quite a bit of heads up for the Rumble this year, so I’ve had time to prepare, and that has shifted into making my workouts more intense. Plus, combine that with a group I’ve linked up with in the Bay Area called Hood Slam—I have an open invitation to their ring and that’s helped so much. That’s really helped put any doubt to rest.

SI: For those fans who have been watching your career for so long, it was great to see a callback in the Rumble where you eliminated Mickie James. You defeated her for the title in 2006, ultimately dropping it back to her a few months later at Survivor Series. Was that your favorite moment of the Rumble?

AD: I loved that moment. My last match was when she beat me. And no one takes my DDT like Mickie James. For us to touch and have that moment, it was great. And I connected with all these new faces that I’d always watched. It was amazing.

SI: Mickie brought the Impact Knockouts title to the Royal Rumble. Knowing her so well, were you surprised she was able to make that happen?

AD: I absolutely loved it. That was the perfect opportunity. The Royal Rumble is a mixing of generations and now promotions. It was so classy to have Mickie come out with that title, and a sign of respect to everybody grinding outside of the WWE.

SI: On the subject of different promotions, there was a report that you were in talks with All Elite Wrestling about having a match. Is there any truth to that?

AD: They reached out to me initially, and I was intrigued. They’re doing a lot of cool stuff. It’s exciting whenever there is competition—it stokes the industry as a whole. And they’ve really fostered the rise of the star of Britt Baker.

I was intrigued, but as we ended up talking, it felt like it wasn’t the right move for me. We ended it with, “Not right now. I wish you the best and I’ll be watching.” It’s a fun product and I’m glad for their success. I ultimately feel I’m home in WWE. There is something that feels right about that.

SI: With the history you have in WWE, there are so many matches you could have that would be major pay-per-view draws, especially against Sasha Banks, Bayley and Bianca Belair. Are there other women on the roster you would like to wrestle?

AD: The roster is so deep. There are limitless dream matches on their roster right now. Rhea Ripley is one of them. She’s so young, but she’s already so powerful and grounded. It would be an honor to work with her.

SI: Could we see you beyond this year’s Elimination Chamber, perhaps even at WrestleMania?

AD: Currently, I was just asked to do this match. I know everything can change in WWE at the drop of a hat. There is a lot of opportunity here, and just because there are no current plans doesn’t mean there won’t be. This is also allowing me to focus on the task at hand, which is to put on a killer match and not focus on anything else except Elimination Chamber.

SI: Do you think your era receives the respect it deserves?

AD: I think we really do. Our era, with Trish, Molly Holly, Victoria, Ivory and Jazz, we really do get that respect. It was the first time there got to be some consistency in women having some opportunity. I think we are remembered for the risks we took and the barriers we were able to break, ones we didn’t even realize we were breaking at the time.

SI: Had you been in the ring when Ivory made her return at the Royal Rumble, would you have been able to keep a straight face?

AD: I would have been beaming. That was pro wrestling, right there.

I was talking with Trish and she wanted to know some spoilers. And I said, “This is what I’m going to tell you: Ivory’s going to have the best moment in the Rumble.”

SI: The chance to create a new moment in the ring against Becky Lynch is only a few days away. What excites you most about Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia?

AD: Everything. The cultural advancements. Becky and I are on a billboard in Saudi Arabia, the first time that’s ever happened. And I don’t look at this as a chance to play my greatest hits. I’ve been working on new moves and new counters. I look at this as a progression. I’m taking what I know and I’ve added the grounded distance I have as a positive.

I’m back with a fresh perspective and I’m focusing on the good. We’re looking to deliver and really put on a hell of a match.

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.