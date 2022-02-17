One year ago, Bianca Belair was on her way to making history at WrestleMania. She headlined the first night of the two-day affair in an extraordinarily gripping match against Sasha Banks, winning one of the most compelling matches in the history of the storied event.

Now, nearly a year later, Belair looks to create another industry-shifting moment at the 38th edition of the show.

“Main-eventing WrestleMania with Sasha Banks and walking out as SmackDown women’s champion, that was amazing,” Belair says. “This year, I’m looking to repeat. I want to win a title in back-to-back years at WrestleMania.”

One of WWE’s signature stars, Belair is also part of the newest line of Funko collectibles. The line, which will be officially announced on Thursday at the Funko Fair, includes Alexa Bliss and Dude Love, as well as a special “Pop! Moments” collectible of John Cena and The Rock. Belair’s figure is especially meaningful as depicts her wearing gear that she sewed and made herself.

“I make all of my gear—no one does it like me or better than me,” Belair says with a smile. “It’s one of my favorite things to do. I love seeing my gear on these collectibles, and it’s so cool to think I sewed that gear myself.

“Seeing these collectibles, it never gets old. It always amazes me how far I’ve come, and I appreciate how much my fans care. I go all out for them, and they mean the world to me.”

Courtesy of Funko

Belair’s plans for WrestleMania 38 could be revealed as soon as this weekend, where she wrestles an Elimination Chamber match at Saturday’s pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. If she emerges victorious, that will set up an encounter against Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. Belair and Lynch wrestled at August’s SummerSlam, a wildly disappointing match that ended in ignominious defeat for Belair and lasted a mere 26 seconds.

“My goal is to win at Elimination Chamber on Saturday,” Belair says. “I want that chance to wrestle Becky Lynch and win the Raw women’s championship.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.