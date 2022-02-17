Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
SI Media Podcast Episode 374
SI Media Podcast Episode 374

Bianca Belair Has Her Eyes on Becky Lynch and a ‘WrestleMania’ Repeat

One year ago, Bianca Belair was on her way to making history at WrestleMania. She headlined the first night of the two-day affair in an extraordinarily gripping match against Sasha Banks, winning one of the most compelling matches in the history of the storied event.

Now, nearly a year later, Belair looks to create another industry-shifting moment at the 38th edition of the show.

“Main-eventing WrestleMania with Sasha Banks and walking out as SmackDown women’s champion, that was amazing,” Belair says. “This year, I’m looking to repeat. I want to win a title in back-to-back years at WrestleMania.”

One of WWE’s signature stars, Belair is also part of the newest line of Funko collectibles. The line, which will be officially announced on Thursday at the Funko Fair, includes Alexa Bliss and Dude Love, as well as a special “Pop! Moments” collectible of John Cena and The Rock. Belair’s figure is especially meaningful as depicts her wearing gear that she sewed and made herself.

“I make all of my gear—no one does it like me or better than me,” Belair says with a smile. “It’s one of my favorite things to do. I love seeing my gear on these collectibles, and it’s so cool to think I sewed that gear myself.

“Seeing these collectibles, it never gets old. It always amazes me how far I’ve come, and I appreciate how much my fans care. I go all out for them, and they mean the world to me.”

SI Recommends

Bianca Belair's Funko figure

Belair’s plans for WrestleMania 38 could be revealed as soon as this weekend, where she wrestles an Elimination Chamber match at Saturday’s pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. If she emerges victorious, that will set up an encounter against Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. Belair and Lynch wrestled at August’s SummerSlam, a wildly disappointing match that ended in ignominious defeat for Belair and lasted a mere 26 seconds.

“My goal is to win at Elimination Chamber on Saturday,” Belair says. “I want that chance to wrestle Becky Lynch and win the Raw women’s championship.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating with Oregon.
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft Order: First-Round Picks, Team Needs

Where the top college talent gets drafted will have a major impact on fantasy.

Jul 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park.
MLB

Juan Soto’s Way-Too-Early Free-Agency Destinations

The Nationals star might be the first $500 million player when he hits free agency in 2025. Where might he end up?

Eli Apple before Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

Apple Posts on Instagram for First Time Since Super Bowl Loss

The Bengals’ cornerback was mercilessly trolled on Twitter after the Rams won.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 106-101.
Play
Betting

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Future Odds: Rudy Gobert Aims to Repeat

Rudy Gobert is a slight betting favorite over Draymond Green to the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time in five years and second straight season.

Stephen A. Smith
Play
Extra Mustard

The New York Knicks Have Broken Stephen A. Smith

‘The New York Knicks are TRASH!’ The ESPN host unloads on the team after embarrassing loss.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook
NBA

What We Did and Didn’t See Coming This NBA Season

With the All-Star break upon us, let’s dive into the players and teams that have stood out—in good and bad ways—in the first half.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte
Soccer

Conte Recognizes Scale of Tottenham's Rebuild

Antonio Conte is being realistic about Tottenham's ability to compete for titles immediately and his ultimate ambition of ending the club's trophy drought.

Rams Parade
NFL

NFL Photographer Says She Fractured Her Spine at Rams' Parade

The fall occurred as she was attempting to take pictures of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly.