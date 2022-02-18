The most iconic character in WWE history is set to take his place in the company’s Hall of Fame.

It was announced via the New York Post Friday that The Undertaker will be inducted during WrestleMania week this April. He’s the headlining member of the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

All of WWE’s WrestleMania week festivities this year are taking place in Undertaker’s home state of Texas. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is being held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 1. It will stream live on Peacock/WWE Network after that night’s episode of SmackDown.

Throughout his three-decade career with the promotion, The Undertaker was among the biggest stars in WWE. He debuted with his supernatural “deadman” character at Survivor Series 1990 and had his final match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. His last match was a cinematic-style bout against AJ Styles.

On the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut, Undertaker officially retired at Survivor Series 2020.

Undertaker was a seven-time world champion during his WWE career. He was also famous for his 21-match WrestleMania undefeated streak, which was finally broken by Brock Lesnar in 2014.

Long protective of not breaking character, the 56-year-old Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) has started to open up more and make more media appearances in recent years. A docuseries focused on the end of his in-ring career, titled Undertaker: The Last Ride, aired on WWE Network in 2020.

For the first time since 2019, there will be fans in attendance at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year. The event was canceled in ’20 due to COVID-19; the ’20 and ’21 Hall of Fame classes were then inducted during a celebration that was taped at the WWE ThunderDome last year.

Undertaker is the first inductee to be confirmed for this year’s class.