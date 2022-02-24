Skip to main content
Report: Cesaro Parts Ways With WWE After Contract Negotiations Stall

One of WWE’s best in-ring wrestlers over the last decade is no longer with the company after failing to come to terms on a new contract.

PWinsider reported on Thursday that Cesaro has “quietly exited WWE'' following the expiration of his contract. The report states that the 41-year-old Cesaro (real name Claudio Castagnoli) and WWE had been in negotiations for a new deal, with Cesaro turning down a contract extension that was offered.

Cesaro’s last match for WWE prior to his contract expiring took place on the Feb. 11 episode of SmackDown. He lost to Baron Corbin on the show.

Cesaro was notably not included as one of the 30 participants in WWE’s men’s Royal Rumble match this January. He told Sports Illustrated earlier this month that he was disappointed not to be part of the match.

“Yes, I was [disappointed],” Cesaro said. “A lot of people would have liked to see me in the Rumble, and a lot of people would have liked to see me win. That would have put me on the next path of my journey. I saw Big E say in an interview he’d like to see me win, and that was very nice. I appreciate the support of my colleagues, but unfortunately, that did not happen.”

Long considered one of the most underutilized members of the WWE roster, Cesaro had been with the promotion since 2011. He was a one-time United States champion and a seven-time tag team champion but never held one of WWE’s world titles.

In 2021, Cesaro signed a one-year contract extension with WWE. He received a brief renewed push after re-signing that included defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 last April. Cesaro also was featured in a world title match at WrestleMania Backlash last May, unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the universal championship.

Cesaro won “Most Underrated” in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards for four straight years from 2013 to ’16.

With his WWE contract expiring, Cesaro now immediately enters free agency because he doesn’t have a non-compete clause.

