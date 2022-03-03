Vince McMahon To Induct The Undertaker Into WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame inductor has been revealed.

During a rare media appearance on Thursday, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show that the illustrious wrestler will be inducted by none other than the legendary McMahon himself.

The induction, which will take place on April 1 during WrestleMania 38 Weekend, will be the 76-year-old McMahon's first since enshrining friend and longtime rival “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in 2009.

“This will be one of the most difficult things I have ever done in my life ’cause I like the guy.” McMahon said of welcoming The Undertaker into the HOF. “I love the guy, not just like, I love the guy. We've known each for so many years and we've been through all kinds of situations, some that, glad didn't make the newspapers and so forth but I mean, you know, when you live on the road like that, you have your family at home but when you live on the road, man, you have to have a family on the road and you have to have people you can count on, rely on, that are loyal and what have you, and trustworthy and not have to look over your shoulder and he's that kind of guy.”

McMahon followed his praise of The Undertaker's work ethic with a heartfelt message about the man behind the character.

“He's an extraordinary human being as well as one of the premier, all-time greats in the ring,” he continued. “I could talk about the character and it won't bother me at all but, in my mind, when I'm up there inducting him, I'm thinking about I know who he is and that's tough when you know someone that close and you care about them so much. That's going to be one of the most difficult things I've ever done.”

A seven-time world champion, The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) is the only confirmed inductee into this year's class. He officially retired from the industry in November 2020.

The HOF ceremony will take place inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, followed by Nights One and Two of WrestleMania 38 on April 2 and 3 from inside AT&T Stadium.

