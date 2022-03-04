More than any other pay-per-view in the company’s history, the depth of the AEW roster will be on display at Revolution on Sunday.

The stacked 11-match card for Revolution features AEW mainstays, recent signees and emerging prospects. The lineup is a testament to how much AEW has evolved since launching in 2019 and how valuable having such a deep roster is.

That roster depth helps make up for two key absences from the Revolution card. For entirely different reasons, neither Cody Rhodes nor Kenny Omega will be wrestling Sunday. Rhodes’s departure from AEW and Omega’s injury issues are hurdles that would have been really difficult to overcome in previous years. Now, the two open spots are opportunities for other capable stars to step up.

AEW’s three biggest talent acquisitions over the past year—CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole—will all be in top matches at Revolution. In the main event of the PPV, Cole will challenge “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW world championship. Punk and Danielson are set to take on MJF and Jon Moxley, respectively.

Page’s first PPV title defense is a huge test for him. Page’s defeating Omega to win the AEW world championship at Full Gear in November was the culmination of the best story that AEW has told in its relatively brief existence. It’s a moment that fully elevated Page from an underdog babyface into the top position in AEW. He now needs to prove that, even on such a deep card, his match is the one that deserves the main-event spot. With the fans so invested in Page’s success and Cole being an ideal villain to challenge him, Page vs. Cole should deliver in the ring, but it probably isn’t the consensus most anticipated match on the show.

Punk and MJF’s dog collar match, Danielson vs. Moxley and Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship are all matches that could have headlined Revolution. Punk vs. MJF in particular has the makings of an all-time classic. Punk and MJF’s promo work leading into Sunday’s PPV has been incredible, and the dog collar stipulation ensures that their match will be a bloodbath.

The rest of the Revolution card features two additional title bouts, Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston, the Face of the Revolution ladder match and more. The show is taking place in Orlando, with the main card set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s a full rundown of the lineup, along with predictions for each match.

AEW world championship match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole

If this match were taking place further into Page’s reign as champion, there would be a lot more intrigue surrounding who’s going to win. Cole is someone who has been a top-level star wherever he’s wrestled, and he should be a future AEW world champion.

But now isn’t the time for Page to lose his title. After how great his chase of the AEW world championship was, Page needs to have a long and memorable title reign.

Prediction: Adam Page retains

AEW women’s championship match: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

Baker vs. Rosa is a rematch of one of the best matches that’s ever taken place in AEW. Their unsanctioned lights-out match on Dynamite in March 2021 stands out as a truly memorable moment in recent pro wrestling history. Rosa won that time, but the match is best remembered for propelling Baker into superstardom.

Following up on their last match with something better is impossible. The conditions aren’t there to create something as unique as the last time Baker and Rosa faced off. Still, both wrestlers will be motivated to prove they can have a great match without any added stipulations.

Rosa has to win the AEW women’s championship Sunday. There’s no one else in the women’s division who is a better fit to take the title from Baker.

Prediction: Thunder Rosa wins

Courtesy of AEW

Dog collar match: CM Punk vs. MJF

The Punk vs. MJF rivalry is one that may never officially end. Even if this ends up being the last match in their current program, Punk vs. MJF is something that AEW can always come back to. They’re such perfect opponents for each other. Punk feuding with MJF is something that fans dreamed of before Punk even made his return to pro wrestling. It’s hard to live up to that level of hype, but Punk and MJF’s recent promos have met the highest of expectations.

MJF has bragged about beating Punk twice the last time they faced each other. Punk getting revenge for those underhanded tactics that MJF used feels like the necessary result here. The only reason why Punk wouldn’t win is if MJF is being built up for a title shot against Page soon.

Prediction: CM Punk wins

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Danielson vs. Moxley is a matchup of two of the absolute best wrestlers in the world. It was originally going to take place at Full Gear in November, but Moxley’s entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program resulted in his having to be taken out of AEW’s world title eliminator tournament.

Leading into Revolution, Danielson has proposed teaming up with Moxley to take the younger talent in AEW under their wings and mold them into serious professional wrestlers. Whether that team comes to fruition or Danielson and Moxley have an extended feud, both potential directions are exciting. Moxley has looked like the best version of himself since completing his rehab stay and should continue that momentum with a victory.

Prediction: Jon Moxley wins

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Kingston enters Revolution hoping to finally win the big one. Since the night he debuted for AEW in 2020, Kingston has failed to win his most important matches. That’s been included in the story line for his match against Jericho, with Jericho accusing Kingston of being afraid of success.

Kingston’s connection with the audience means that there are no “must-win” matches for him. He could lose over and over again and still have the fans in his corner. But that doesn’t mean Kingston losing would be the right decision. A win Sunday would help him far more than it would hurt Jericho.

Prediction: Eddie Kingston wins

AEW tag team championship match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. reDRagon vs. The Young Bucks

AEW tag team champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus feel like a bit of an afterthought in their own title defense. The tension brewing between The Young Bucks and reDRagon will undoubtedly be the focus of this match.

That tension has existed since Cole brought Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish into AEW. At some point, Cole is going to have to choose between his two sets of friends. Whatever the finish of this match ends up being will get us closer to Cole having to make that decision. The most likely outcome is that the issues between The Young Bucks and reDRagon will lead to both teams coming up short and Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus retaining their titles.

Prediction: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus retain

Face of the Revolution ladder match

Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy and either Christian Cage or Ethan Page will be the participants in this ladder match. The winner becomes the No. 1 contender for the TNT championship.

Lee and Wardlow are the best candidates to win. Lee is AEW’s most significant new addition, while Wardlow’s getting a TNT title shot could be the catalyst for his finally turning against MJF. Neither would be hurt all that much by not winning a multiman ladder match, but Lee’s losing so soon after joining AEW would still be a mistake. He should be the next TNT champion.

Prediction: Keith Lee wins

TBS championship match: Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti

The undefeated Jade Cargill will have her first one-on-one PPV match as she defends the TBS championship against Tay Conti at Revolution. Since making her debut a year ago, Cargill has been one of AEW’s biggest booking successes and is an example of the promotion’s knowing how to create a new star.

Cargill still has to improve in the ring if she’s going to maximize her huge potential. Opportunities like this are going to help her get to where she needs to be. Cargill will get valuable experience while convincingly retaining her title.

Prediction: Jade Cargill retains

Tornado tag match: Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy

While he won’t be free to sign with AEW in time for Revolution, the impending arrival of Jeff Hardy looms over his brother’s match. A Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara win will cause further problems within the Andrade–Hardy Family Office and eventually lead to Matt and Jeff Hardy’s reuniting in AEW when Jeff’s WWE non-compete clause expires.

Prediction: Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara win

Hook vs. QT Marshall

Hook vs. QT Marshall and Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch will both be part of the preshow for Revolution.

This will be just the sixth match Hook has had since starting his in-ring career. AEW is clearly invested in the rookie sensation, and he’ll get his first taste of PPV action in a low-pressure situation against Marshall.

Prediction: Hook wins

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

Statlander vs. Hirsch getting a place on the Revolution card means there will be three women’s matches on Sunday’s PPV. The winner will likely jump into contention for one of AEW’s women’s championships. Statlander defeating Hirsch and then challenging Cargill for the TBS title would be a good fit.

Prediction: Kris Statlander wins

More From Wrestling Observer: