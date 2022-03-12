Skip to main content
WRESTLING
Wrestling

Big E Breaks Neck in Friday’s WWE ‘Smackdown’

Ettore Ewen, better known as “Big E”, suffered a scary, unplanned fall on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown that led to a broken neck.

Big E took a suplex outside the ring during the opening match of the show, as he and Kofi Kingston took on Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

As Holland delivered the suplex outside the ring, Big E hit the floor square on the crown of his head. He remained motionless for a number of minutes and was attended to by medical personnel before being stretchered out of the arena.

Big E took to social media to thank his fans for the well-wishes and assured everyone that he would be O.K.

“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and your messages, it’s very heartwarming. I can move all my digits…you see that, that’s nice,” Big E said as he moved his fingers in front of the camera.

“Strength feels fine, but unfortunately right now, they tell me my neck is broken…so there’s that. But once again, thank you everybody I’m gonna be alright, I’ll be good. Don’t worry, go to sleep, don’t worry about old me…but for real, thank you…I appreciate all of you.”

