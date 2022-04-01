Big E’s Absence Will Be Felt at ‘WrestleMania 38’

There is a lot to like about this year’s WrestleMania. Roman Reigns will wrestle Brock Lesnar in a title-vs.-title match. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will continue their program, which has been outstanding. And Steve Austin is scheduled to make a Texas-sized return against Kevin Owens. But WrestleMania 38 will be missing one pivotal, influential and compelling star—one who, literally and figuratively, plays a big role for WWE.

After helping carry the company for the majority of the past year, Big E won’t be part of this year’s WrestleMania.

Ettore Ewen—best known around the globe as Big E—suffered a broken neck in a gruesome spot during a tag team match three weeks ago on SmackDown. Only months removed from his first run as world champ, Big E had just begun his climb back into the main-event picture. While that started in circuitous fashion by returning to the tag division, teaming with New Day partner Kofi Kingston, it was going to be extremely compelling to watch the hungry, ambitious and hardworking Ewen find a way to reclaim his singles spot.

Former WWE great Chris Jericho, who is now starring in AEW, believed it was only a matter of time before Big E wore the company’s top title—and now believes it is inevitable that E will return to WWE and headline WrestleMania.

“It’s no surprise to me that Big E became world champion, and it’s no surprise to me that he’s still on people’s minds even though he’s missing this year’s WrestleMania,” Jericho says. “I have no doubt he’ll be champion again, and he is a WrestleMania main-eventer. It doesn’t take Nostradamus to predict that Big E is going to be back on top of the wrestling world when he’s back.”

Over the past 30 years, Jericho has watched and wrestled every major star in the industry. His long and distinguished list of accomplishments includes creating a spectacular array of unforgettable moments at WrestleMania, perhaps none greater than his match at WrestleMania XIX against Shawn Michaels. After watching his rise in WWE, Jericho remains captivated by E’s contributions to the business.

“From the moment I first saw Big E, he stood out immediately because of his size,” Jericho says. “He was phenomenal as Dolph Ziggler’s heater. When they started The New Day, the three of them have went on to reach these incredible heights together.”

Jericho has watched Big E’s steady progression from valued member of the roster into main-event performer. He believes that Big E has built a connection with the audience that few other sports entertainers pro wrestlers share.

“He’s just a great pro wrestler, a great performer and a great guy,” Jericho says. “Don’t underestimate that. People can feel that; they can tell who is playing a character and who is a great guy. He’s got such a great personality, he’s very funny and he’s a great guy. His real self shines through every time he speaks and we see him in the ring.

“There is no one like Big E. He is this lovable teddy bear and gentle giant, but he’s also this powerhouse monster with a great personality and a genuine connection with the audience. I’m a big fan of his—I always have been, I always will be. Big E is going to be an important part of the WWE for many years to come.”

Big E took a giant leap in his career this past year. First he won the Money in the Bank ladder match in July, then started his first reign as WWE champion in September. He was vocal about social issues, made high-profile appearances in boxing and college football, and started to build a new foundation for his in-ring matches as champion. His work caught the attention of Bret Hart, the wrestling legend and five-time WWE champion.

“I liked his title run, and the truth is that the first one can be the hardest,” Hart says. “I just hope and pray for him to have a good and speedy recovery. Necks are very touchy things and not something you want to mess around with. There is a lot more left for Big E to accomplish in his career.”

Hart notes the similarities in the rise to the main event between himself and Big E, as both were successful tag team champions and each held the IC title before finally seizing the world title.

“I have a lot of regard for him, and I really do wish him all the best,” Hart says. “I think everybody is crossing their fingers for him. He’s a fighter. If there is anyone that can come back from a neck injury, it’ll be Big E.”

When Ewen suffered his neck injury on SmackDown, he landed on his head during a spot outside the ring with Ridge Holland. The camera panned away as the match continued, yet a feeling of dread replaced the energy from the match. A gripping fear instantly suffocated everyone watching, including those back in the locker room, who were fearing the absolute worst.

“I was terrified, but it’s Big E, so he has to be O.K.,” Charlotte Flair says. “I’m not sure there is a better human. He is such a great guy. Everyone loves him. He’s that well-respected. He’s so mentally strong, and I think that’s really going to help him.”

Fears were slightly alleviated when Ewen posted a video on Twitter later that evening sharing he still controlled movements of all his extremities. The wrestling world is counting its blessing that he did not suffer permanent damage or paralysis. Yet a broken neck is a devastating injury, and his absence is noticeable in WWE programming. Without him, WWE is missing a piece of its heartbeat.

“I believe he’s going to come back even stronger,” Flair says. “Again, it’s Big E. He has to.”

This year’s WrestleMania is overflowing with talent, but the two-night won’t be quite the same without Big E’s passion, talent and presence. Former tag partner Dolph Ziggler, who teamed with Big E at WrestleMania 29 against Daniel Bryan and Kane, is optimistic that the sheer frustration embedded in E’s time away will inspire new works of art.

“I just know, somehow, Big E is going to come back stronger,” Ziggler says. “When he won the [Money in the Bank] contract, I said, ‘This could be the start of something special.’ And seeing him become champion, it was special. He was progressing into this WrestleMania main-eventer.

“I know this injury wasn’t part of the plan, but I could see him coming back with even more of an edge and attitude. He’s an amazing person, but I think we’re going to see his most incredible work yet when he is back.”

Losing Big E hurts the on-air product for WWE, as well as removes an influential voice and example behind the scenes. Bianca Belair, who is only a year removed from her first WrestleMania main event, views Big E as a standard-bearer for excellence in the company.

“I’ve felt that way ever since the first time I saw him,” Belair says. “Big E is so special.”

On a roster overflowing with talent, Big E has continually found a way to flourish. That is extraordinarily difficult, but it is one of the integral factors in Big E’s rise that is so remarkable.

“All the amazing things he’s done with The New Day, all the way to the singles run to becoming champion, he sets this positive example of how to do it right,” Belair says. “Big E brings light to whatever you’re watching. He’s captivating. You can’t help but smile when you watch him.

“And Big E is going to main-event WrestleMania one day. He’s an amazing talent. Somehow, he’s even more amazing outside the ring.”

While he will miss this year’s WrestleMania, the best is yet to come for Big E. A legend that missed the event and came back even stronger was The Undertaker, who sees a similar trajectory for Big E.

“It’s really unfortunate what happened to Big E,” says Mark Calaway, who is most famously known as The Undertaker. “You never want anyone to get injured. He built so much momentum. That isn’t easy to do. I was so happy to see Big E as champion. He worked his way up, all his hard work paid off.”

A return in next year’s Royal Rumble would be a captivating return for Big E, as will his on-screen reunion with The New Day. Multiple entertaining options exist once he recovers and then reestablishes himself as a force in WWE.

“When he’s back, I would like to see him headline a WrestleMania,” Calaway says. “I don’t think, by any means, we’ve seen his best yet.”

