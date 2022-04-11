‘WrestleMania 38’ Shatters Social Media Marks Set by Super Bowl
WrestleMania 38 held its most-attended and highest-grossing event in its history, the company announced on Monday.
The event drew 156,352 fans at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
In addition to breaking attendance and revenue records, the event also set social media marks with a record number of video views, hours and impressions for any event in the history of WWE.
These records include:
- Receiving 1.1 billion video views across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter, which was an increase of 47% from WrestleMania 37.
- 13 million hours of video consumed on social media, an increase of 29% from WrestleMania 37.
- 2.2 billion impressions on social media, an increase of 10% from WrestleMania 37.
- WrestleMania 38 had its two highest engagement posts in history during an event. Cody Rhodes’s return to WWE generated 500,000 engagements during its broadcast and the Pat McAfee/Austin Theory/Mr. McMahon match hit over 450,000 engagements during the match.
WrestleMania 38’s social media engagements impressively surpassed those of the Super Bowl in February.
A summary of the statistics can be found below:
- WWE’s 2.2 billion impressions vs. 1.8 billion impressions for the Super Bowl.
- WWE’s 1.8 billion video views vs. 618 million video views for the Super Bowl.
- WWE’s 13.1 million hours vs. 3.56 million hours for the Super Bowl.
- WWE’s 87 million engagements vs. 78 million for the Super Bowl.
