Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE
WWE to Hold Stadium Show in Wales, Its First Major Pay-Per-View Event in UK in 30 Years

For the first time in 30 years, WWE is bringing a major pay-per-view to the United Kingdom.

WWE announced on Tuesday that it will be holding a PPV at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. It will be WWE’s first stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

The name of September’s event in Cardiff has yet to be revealed. WWE stated that ticket on-sale information and further event updates will be made available soon.

“Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world,” John Porco, WWE’s senior vice president of live events, said in a statement. “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

SummerSlam 1992 was headlined by “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith defeating Bret Hart to win the intercontinental title.

“Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA,” said Welsh government minister for economy Vaughan Gething. “This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”

Principality Stadium has a seated capacity of 73,931. The venue was formerly known as Millennium Stadium.

The PPV is the third WWE stadium show that’s been announced for this summer. Money in the Bank will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in July. Later that month, Nissan Stadium in Nashville will host SummerSlam.

The weekend of WWE’s Cardiff PPV will be a busy one for pro wrestling fans. AEW’s All Out is also scheduled to take place that weekend.

