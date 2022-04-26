Possessing a personality and in-ring approach that would make him a star in any wrestling company in the world, Tetsuya Naito is one of the most extraordinary talents in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

With the recent news of New Japan’s joint pay-per-view with AEW in June, the potential exists for all sorts of standout moments for Naito at Forbidden Door. As the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon, he could be involved in a battle against the Blackpool Combat Club, Team Taz or Death Triangle.

Or he could wrestle a singles match on the supercard against “Hangman” Adam Page or Keith Lee.

There is no shortage of options. Yet Naito, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, said he has no plans to issue any challenges.

“There is no wrestler I want to call out,” Naito says through a translator. “The reason is simple. Wrestlers in AEW will all gather and shout, ‘I want to wrestle Tetsuya Naito!’ and ‘I want to fight Los Ingobernables de Japon!’ It isn’t hard to see this happening. It won’t take long before it does.”

Before the trip to the United States this spring, he does have a specific opponent in mind for this weekend. Naito will challenge Kazuchika Okada at Wrestling Dontaku on Sunday for the IWGP world heavyweight championship in a match that will be broadcast with English commentary. Destined to be eternal rivals, the two have already split for their first two matches so far this year.

Naito lost at the Golden Series show in February in their 29-minute match, falling short of his goal to dethrone Okada. But he avenged that defeat in the New Japan Cup semifinals last month, defeating Okada in a 27-minute affair that continued their high standard of excellence in the ring. The two share such undeniable chemistry, and it becomes immediately apparent once they share the ring together.

Okada is on a quest to be the greatest champion in the illustrious 50-year history of New Japan, as well as throughout the world. To accomplish that feat, he is leaving no stone unturned, which includes getting the better of his longtime rival. For Naito, this marks an opportunity to restructure the power hierarchy in New Japan, which he would effectively do by kickstarting his first run with the IWGP world heavyweight title.

“When I first entered New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I longed for the IWGP heavyweight championship,” says Naito, who went on to have three runs with that title, the precursor to the current belt. “I truly believed the IWGP heavyweight throne was the belt at the top of the professional wrestling world. But now the IWGP heavyweight throne is gone, and the IWGP world heavyweight championship was born.”

The IWGP world heavyweight championship came into existence in March 2021, when New Japan officials unified the heavyweight title with the intercontinental championship. Considering the history and prestige of the now-defunct title, Naito voiced his displeasure about the creation of a new title. However, he did concede that a title reign with the belt may help convince him to feel otherwise.

“I’m the one who tried to stop the birth of the IWGP world heavyweight championship,” Naito says. “Even now, I don’t have any special feelings for the IWGP world heavyweight championship. But if I hold it, even just this once, perhaps my way of thinking about the IWGP world heavyweight championship may change.

“There’s only one reason why I’m aiming for the IWGP world heavyweight championship. That is to return where I belong, the main event of the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023.”

It is not out of the realm of possibility for Naito to emerge victorious and win the belt. A perpetual thorn in Okada’s pursuit of excellence, he upstaged the reigning champ at New Japan’s Golden Fight Series show on Monday in Hiroshima. Naito and LIJ brethren Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi defeated CHAOS’s Okada, Toru Yano and Yoh after Naito’s jackknife pin spelled the end for Yano.

Showing his dominance over a defeated foe, Naito offered a fist bump to Okada—in other parts of the wrestling world, that might be referred to as Naito demanding Okada to acknowledge him. Following the fist bump, Okada went for his Rainmaker lariat. Yet Naito avoided contact, dropped Okada with a low blow, then laid him out with his trademark Destino. The sequence held extra meaning as Naito originally introduced that move as his all-encompassing counter to Okada’s vaunted Rainmaker.

Existing in many ways as pro wrestling’s Batman and Joker, Naito shared that he relishes competing against Okada. He then became intrigued when asked if Okada would ever be welcomed as a member of LIJ.

“Until now, I’ve never thought about it,” Naito says. “Because I think it’s more fun to fight against Okada than it ever would be to team up. However, I’m interested in this idea of Okada and Naito teaming together if he joined Los Ingobernables de Japon.

“Okada is tall and powerful; he has speed and endurance. And he’s smart. He is an excellent wrestler in all aspects. His heart is a real strength. And there are many groups in the professional wrestling world, but Los Ingobernables de Japon is the top one, so I could see why he would want to join.”

Upon further reflection, Naito concluded that a partnership would not work, at least for the next few decades.

“Maybe we can team up someday,” Naito says. “But if it’s going to happen, it would need to be about 30 years from now.”

A more likely tag partner for Naito is former Los Ingobernables leader Andrade, who is now shining in AEW. Naito and Andrade would make an outstanding tag team, especially considering how much they have accomplished since their time together seven years ago in Mexico.

“Do people want that?” Naito asks. “Are they interested in me teaming with Andrade? Are they excited? My answer to that, of course, is, ‘Tranquillo.’”

Naito also addressed whether he would ever leave Japan for a sabbatical in the United States. In a short amount of time, even a six-month span, he would bring a whole new dynamic to the in-ring product of AEW.

“I love New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I don’t want to take a break from the game,” he says. “But if I ever go abroad, I want to go for a long time.

“I want to wrestle in the USA, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Palau. I want to show Los Ingobernables de Japon to the world.”

Before beginning those grand plans of international expansion for LIJ, Naito’s sole focus is on Okada. His shot at the IWGP world heavyweight championship will be the main event of Sunday’s Wrestling Dontaku.

“This is my third singles match this year against Okada,” Naito says. “We are going to find out who is the center and heart of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, right during the fiftieth anniversary. Do people think it is Okada or Naito? I will show you on Sunday.”

