Coming soon, the action on pro wrestling’s independent circuit is going to be even more incredible.

California–based lucha libre promotion Pro Wrestling Revolution worked with multi-platform entertainment company Masked Republic to acquire a P-3 group visa for 37 pro wrestlers from Japan. This will allow stars from Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH and Dragon Gate Japan Pro-Wrestling to wrestle in Pro Wrestling Revolution starting later this year.

“We’re combining these Japanese promotions’ storied athleticism and fighting spirit with the high-flying spectacle of the Pro Wrestling Revolution roster,” says Pro Wrestling Revolution owner Gabriel Ramirez. “California pro wrestling fans have a lot to look forward to in 2022.”

When Masked Republic completed the initial Expo Lucha visa last year, allowing 50 luchadores to wrestle in the United States, one of the people lending assistance was Ramirez. He then set his sights on providing Japanese talent a group visa to work at PWR shows in the U.S. while Masked Republic advised and assisted.

There will be a plethora of talent available, including GHC heavyweight champion Go Shiozaki, the legendary Great Muta, Naomichi Marufuji, Kazuyuki Fujita, Eita, Masakatsu Funaki, Kai, Yamato and Dragon Dia.

“We’re bringing the hard-hitting puroresu style of Japanese wrestling to Pro Wrestling Revolution,” said Ramirez, who launched PWR in 2008. “It’s a chance to combine lucha libre and puroresu, two styles which have been closely associated over the years. Now, we’re bringing this Mexico-Japan wrestling connection to the States.”

The first Pro Wrestling Revolution show featuring stars from Japan will take place in November at PWR's “King of the Indies” tournament. There is also enormous potential moving forward, including the possibility of PWR events in Japan.

“We look forward to what this is going to bring to pro wrestling in America and Japan,” says Ramirez, whose next PWR show is July 30. “This will also allow NOAH and Dragon Gate to run full-fledged shows here.

“With next year’s WrestleMania in California, we are exploring holding a big event, almost like WrestleCon, but it will be PuroresuCon. Moving forward, there is limitless potential.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.