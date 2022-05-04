Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Wrestling
Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE
Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE

Group Visa Allows Japanese Wrestlers to Work Shows in United States

Pro Wrestling Revolution and Masked Republic worked to secure a P-3 visa for performers from Pro Wrestling NOAH and Dragon Gate.

Coming soon, the action on pro wrestling’s independent circuit is going to be even more incredible.

California–based lucha libre promotion Pro Wrestling Revolution worked with multi-platform entertainment company Masked Republic to acquire a P-3 group visa for 37 pro wrestlers from Japan. This will allow stars from Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH and Dragon Gate Japan Pro-Wrestling to wrestle in Pro Wrestling Revolution starting later this year.

“We’re combining these Japanese promotions’ storied athleticism and fighting spirit with the high-flying spectacle of the Pro Wrestling Revolution roster,” says Pro Wrestling Revolution owner Gabriel Ramirez. “California pro wrestling fans have a lot to look forward to in 2022.”

When Masked Republic completed the initial Expo Lucha visa last year, allowing 50 luchadores to wrestle in the United States, one of the people lending assistance was Ramirez. He then set his sights on providing Japanese talent a group visa to work at PWR shows in the U.S. while Masked Republic advised and assisted.

There will be a plethora of talent available, including GHC heavyweight champion Go Shiozaki, the legendary Great Muta, Naomichi Marufuji, Kazuyuki Fujita, Eita, Masakatsu Funaki, Kai, Yamato and Dragon Dia.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We’re bringing the hard-hitting puroresu style of Japanese wrestling to Pro Wrestling Revolution,” said Ramirez, who launched PWR in 2008. “It’s a chance to combine lucha libre and puroresu, two styles which have been closely associated over the years. Now, we’re bringing this Mexico-Japan wrestling connection to the States.”

The first Pro Wrestling Revolution show featuring stars from Japan will take place in November at PWR's “King of the Indies” tournament. There is also enormous potential moving forward, including the possibility of PWR events in Japan.

“We look forward to what this is going to bring to pro wrestling in America and Japan,” says Ramirez, whose next PWR show is July 30. “This will also allow NOAH and Dragon Gate to run full-fledged shows here.

“With next year’s WrestleMania in California, we are exploring holding a big event, almost like WrestleCon, but it will be PuroresuCon. Moving forward, there is limitless potential.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) talks with Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during a timeout in Game 2.
NBA

Ja Morant Reveals ‘Friendly Words’ He Had for Steph Curry

The Grizzlies guard was able to return the message that the Warriors sharpshooter gave him after the series opener.

By Zach Koons
Kevin Durant warms up ahead of Nets game.
Soccer

Kevin Durant Becomes Minority Investor in NWSL’s Gotham FC

The Nets star is now part of the ownership group for a local franchise.

By Dan Lyons
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Play
Soccer

Ancelotti’s Unique Form of Greatness Fits This Real Madrid Team

Carlo Ancelotti’s record of success—a title in each of Europe’s top five leagues—is undeniable, even if no particular style of play defines his teams.

By Jonathan Wilson
AP22124163175213
Play
Betting

Celtics, Grizzlies Tie Up Series; 76ers, Mavericks Look to Do the Same

Plus, playoff hockey spreads and fantasy football team outlooks.

By Kyle Wood
Hue Jackson on the sideline coaching the Browns
Play
NFL

SI:AM | Inside Hue Jackson’s Browns Tanking Claims

SI has obtained over 1,000 pages of documents related to the former coach's dispute with the team.

By Dan Gartland
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the net.
Tennis

Does Novak Djokovic Still Have His Best Stuff?

In our latest mailbag, we look at some more questions surrounding Wimbledon's ban of Russian players and the recent news about Boris Becker.

By Jon Wertheim
Draymond Green looks up during Warriors–Grizzlies in Memphis.
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Comments on Flipping Off Memphis Fans

He was not happy about being booed after catching an elbow to the eye.

By Dan Lyons
Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) fouls Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the first half of Game 2.
NBA

Report: Warriors’ Gary Payton II Suffers Fractured Elbow

The Golden State guard sustained the injury after a flagrant-2 foul by Memphis’ Dillon Brooks in the first quarter of Game 2.

By Zach Koons