Stephanie McMahon Announces Leave of Absence From WWE

WWE executive Stephanie McMahon is taking a leave of absence from the company, she announced Thursday via Twitter.

McMahon said in the shocking announcement that she’s temporarily stepping away from “the majority of [her] responsibilities” with WWE, and that she’s taking this time away to focus on her family.

“WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family,” she said.

The 45-year-old McMahon is WWE’s chief brand officer. In the role, she is responsible for ensuring WWE’s global brand strength and growth.

McMahon is the daughter of WWE chairman Vince McMahon and the wife of WWE legend Paul “Triple H” Levesque. She and Levesque have been married since 2003 and have three daughters together.

Last year, Levesque survived a life-threatening health scare after going into heart failure. He announced during an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith this March that he'll never wrestle again due to heart issues. Though he’s retired from in-ring competition, Levesque is still working in his position as WWE’s executive vice president of global talent strategy and development.

Levesque credited McMahon with being his “rock” as he battled the health issues. “She was a rock, always is for me,” Levesque said.

McMahon was formerly WWE’s executive vice president of creative from 2007 to ’13.

In addition to her work on the corporate side of the business, McMahon has been a memorable on-screen character for WWE throughout the years, usually appearing as a heel authority figure. She’s even stepped into the ring at times, including winning the WWE women’s championship once in 2000.

McMahon last wrestled when she and Levesque faced Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

