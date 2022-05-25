Skip to main content
Former WWE Star Faces Brutal Recovery After Surgery to Replace His Knees

WWE star Kurt Angle underwent surgery to replace both of his knees on Tuesday.

The Olympic gold medalist wrestler, who remains in the hospital, shared a video on Tuesday saying that he was feeling good and that his legs were numb because of the epidural. However, Angle is determined and focused on his recovery.

“I know I have a long road ahead of me and I’m willing to work very hard to get back to where I was before,” Angle said. “I want to thank all of you for all of your support and your wishes and prayers for my surgery... God bless you all.”

Angle previously announced in April that he was having surgery to replace his knees on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show

“I’m having my knees replaced next month,” Angle said on the show. “Both of them at the same time, I’m getting it over with. I’ll be on a wheelchair or a walker.”

The wrestler has suffered many injuries throughout his career that included breaking his neck several times while wrestling and concussions, one of which he has previously stated was the worse injury of his wrestling career. 

Angle’s injuries ultimately led him to leaving WWE in 2006. 

