Wrestling
Video of John Cena Surprising Young Fan Who Fled Ukraine Goes Viral

WWE superstar John Cena will forever be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers in history, but his legacy as an even better human being will live in the hearts of countless children and fans. 

A video posted by the WWE went viral that shows Cena going the extra mile to visit a young fan in desperate need of some inspiration during a difficult time. 

Misha, a nonverbal teen with Down syndrome, was upset that he and his family had to flee their home in Ukraine due to the conflict from Russia’s invasion. In order to calm him down, his mother told him they were going to see Cena, who he is a huge fan of. This was a white lie from his mom, but Cena heard about it and decided to travel to Amsterdam himself to give her a hand. 

Misha can be seen sporting a smile while his mother burst into tears. Cena was only an hour away by air at the time and spent the afternoon eating cake and playing with Misha. He even gifted him the clothes he was wearing. 

“This was a wonderful adventure in which I got to meet a wonderful new friend,” Cena told the young fan. “Thank you for giving me strength.” 

