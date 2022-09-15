Pro wrestling will be graced with the return of a legend this winter.

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is stepping back into the ring.

An icon of the industry and widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all-time, Steamboat will wrestle for Big Time Wrestling on Nov. 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena.

“Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring,” Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. “Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today.”

Steamboat, 69, last wrestled in 2010 on the indies when he tagged with his son, Richie Steamboat, against The Dudebusters’ Caylen Croft and Trent Barreta, who is now part of the AEW roster. His last singles match took place during a WWE house show against Drew McIntyre in 2009. That was a unique stretch of time, as Steamboat also worked Chris Jericho and Sheamus during that house show loop. This all occurred right after Steamboat made his return in 2009 following a 15-year retirement at WrestleMania 25. That marked the same weekend as his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, and he teamed with Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka in a three-on-one handicap elimination match against Jericho. Steamboat put forth an outstanding performance, generating genuine excitement that built to a singles match later that month against Jericho at the Backlash pay-per-view.

Prior to that, Steamboat’s last match came without fanfare during a 1994 house show in WCW against Steve Austin. Steamboat defended the United States title for the final time that night before retiring due to a back injury.

By entering the ring for Big Time Wrestling, a storied career that started in 1976 now extends into 2022. Steamboat, who wrestled at the first-ever WrestleMania, is one of the most compelling babyfaces in the history of the industry. He developed a technical prowess and proficiency unmatched by his peers, crafting a legendary feud with Randy Savage, which culminated at WrestleMania III, as well as painting repeated masterpieces with Ric Flair.

The Flair-Steamboat feud started in the late 1970s, then ran all the way through the early 90s. Consummate professionals in the ring, the two embodied personas that were polar opposites. Flair’s character was flash and luxury, while Steamboat typified substance and family. The end result was pure magic. Perhaps their greatest encounter was a two-out-of-three falls classic for the NWA world heavyweight title in 1989, but it is entirely subjective as they delivered a trilogy of outstanding matches that year. Steamboat was rumored to be part of Flair’s last match this past summer, but ultimately, Flair teamed with son-in-law Andrade against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Now it is time for the return of “The Dragon.” This adds even more excitement to the wrestling calendar. More information on the match, including his opponent (or, presumably, opponents in a tag), and the forum on which it will be streamed, will be provided as soon as it is verified.