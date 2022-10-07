Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Dead at 30

Sara Lee, a former WWE wrestler, has died, her mother said in a statement on social media. She was 30 years old.

The WWE mourned the loss with a statement of their own.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee,” it said. “Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before eventually joining the sixth season of WWE’s Tough Enough. Lee went on to win the fan vote for Tough Enough and serve as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lee is best known as the winner of WWE’s Tough Enough reality series, where hopeful wrestlers compete for a contract at the company. Lee won season six of the series along with Josh Bredl and spent a year under contract with the WWE.

Lee was married to former wrestler Wesley Blake, who was with the WWE until 2021. The couple had three children together.