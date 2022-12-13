The New Day defeated Pretty Deadly on Saturday at the Deadline special, becoming the new NXT tag team champions.

There was genuine significance attached to the victory. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston became a 15-time tag team champion, a testament to his longevity and ability to continually evolve in a compelling manner. The win was also meaningful for Xavier Woods, who was part of WWE developmental a decade ago in Florida Championship Wrestling (a precursor to NXT) and lived with constant worry that he was going to be cut. That is now a distant memory, with Woods an integral member of this iconic tag team.

The New Day also became triple crown tag champs, now having held the Raw, SmackDown and NXT titles. And the match served a great purpose, introducing Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to an audience far wider than ever before.

“Pretty Deadly is so talented,” says Kingston. “And they’re going to be even bigger than they are now. It’s all about getting experience and getting in there with experienced superstars, then spreading their wings to fly. Anything we can do to help that, we’re here for it. We want them to flourish. That’s what we’re here to do, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with them again.”

The back-and-forth in the match was a very cohesive process, and the two teams combined to create a phenomenal tag bout. It benefited from the setting at the Performance Center, and it was clearly visible that Kingston and Woods relished the chance to interact with an intimate audience.

“Everybody brought their full selves to that match, which was easy to tell,” says Woods. “We love getting a chance to tell our stories in the way we want to tell them. And it is the job of the current generation to give their knowledge to the next generation, so that will be the best era of pro wrestling. That’s very important to us, and it’s a responsibility for us to teach what we know.”

A highlight of the match was a tribute spot to the late, great Eddie Guerrero, where all four members of the match did their best imitation of the legend famously seeking an advantage unbeknownst to the referee.

“We were excited that the crowd was so into it,” says Woods. “No one was expecting that.”

For Woods, a return to WWE developmental harkened memories of his time in FCW. This was a time long before he was a made man on the WWE roster. Woods is a future WWE Hall of Famer, yet he held on with a tenuous grasp a decade ago.

“I was terrified every single week of being on the chopping block,” says Woods. “There was a time I was tag champs with Wes Brisco. I was trying to be a motivational speaker; I was trying to be the son of Papa Shango. I was doing a bunch of different things, and nothing was clicking. But I knew if I was going to be successful, it was going to be because of something I created. I fully believed that, and that belief and the hard work paid off.

“And I get to do this with Kofi, a guy I have looked up to for years. He’s helped me to become a better wrestler, a better friend and a better human. He’s allowed me to focus on becoming a better person. He’s a great human, and that means more to me than anything.”

The only melancholy aspect of the match was that Big E was not present. Still recovering from a serious neck injury, he is missed dearly by everyone who has ever watched him work his magic in the ring.

“Big E wasn’t here; but he was here,” says Kingston. “He’s always with us. We’re doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We’re in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life; and that’s what is paramount to us.”

“E’s the right and soul of all this,” adds Woods. “He’s always in our hearts and minds.”

There are no historical parallels to The New Day. The group has brought a unique element to pro wrestling. They have fought for the importance of representation, which includes crafting stories and matches in their own style—and it has helped redefine WWE.

The New Day now adds a new title to their legacy. They are also sharing their spotlight to allow Pretty Deadly a better chance to shine, as well as bringing legitimate star power to NXT. Approaching their ninth year together, The New Day continues to make a mellifluous, industry-changing melody.

“During the match with Pretty Deadly, I was impressed by their connection,” says Kingston. “That’s what has made us so special. Me, Woods and E, we have a connection unlike any you’ve ever seen in WWE. You can’t compare us to anyone in wrestling history. We’ve done it in a way nobody else has, and we are very proud of that.

“We want to do it all. And do it all in a way no one else can.”

