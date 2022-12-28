Ranking the Top 10 Wrestlers of 2022

After a memorable year in and out of the ring, who stands among the best?

As 2022 winds down, Sports Illustrated is looking back at the themes and teams, storylines and throughlines that shaped the year.

For better and worse, this past year was unforgettable.

Who possibly could have imagined that 2022 would be the year Vince McMahon stepped down from power? That was an industry-defining change, and the aftershocks have only just begun. Another earth-shattering saga was the rise and fall of CM Punk in AEW. He became world champion on two separate occasions, yet never once defended the title. Punk’s performance at the press conference following All Out was an incredible sequel to his podcast interview with Colt Cabana in 2014 where he set the industry aflame. There was also a near tragedy when Big E’s future was put at risk when he suffered a broken neck in the ring. Fortunately, it appears he will make a full recovery.

It wasn’t all controversy. Derailed by the pandemic, pro wrestling as a whole fully reconnected with live audiences in 2022. Now more than ever, there is endless reason for optimism. Kenny Omega is returning to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for its signature Wrestle Kingdom event next week at the Tokyo Dome, and WWE is even allowing Shinsuke Nakamura the opportunity to wrestle the Great Muta at NOAH’s The New Year event on Jan. 1. Last week’s Dynamite featured a scintillating Jamie Hayter-Hikaru Shida main event, the caliber of match that instantly raised the stature of the AEW women’s championship. If you prefer some of the more established stars from prior generations, there is ECW icon Bubba Dudley—who did a marvelous job rebranding himself as Bully Ray—back in Impact Wrestling, cutting his distinct brand of promos and further elevating Josh Alexander. NXT has shed its ridiculous 2.0 moniker and returned to creating its own version of entertaining content, which is a lot easier with rising stars like Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. And there is new life for Ring of Honor. There is something for everyone in pro wrestling, and with 2022 as an indication, it is a great time to be a fan.

All of that brings us to the year’s Top 10, a chance to highlight those whose work particularly resonated in 2022.

This list is based on a wrestler’s work in the ring, the attention their work generated, and overall impact. Pro wrestling is a unique blend of sport and entertainment, one where your opponent is necessary in order for you to shine. Consistently elevating your opponent was an element factored into this list, as were match quality and the stage on which it took place. Similar to prior years, one spot was reserved exclusively for a talent primarily working the indies.

Here are my top 10 wrestlers of 2022:

10. Masha Slamovich

Top three matches of 2022: Beyond Wrestling Munky Business vs. AC Price; GCW Maniac vs. Mike Bailey; Bound for Glory vs. Jordynne Grace

The one spot reserved exclusively for an indie talent belongs to someone who earned a place outright. Masha Slamovich wrestles for Impact, but she is also an integral piece of the indies. Incredibly, Slamovich worked for 48 different promotions in 2022.

Slamovich’s matches are a violent sprint. Her matches with Jordynne Grace this year were absurdly compelling, with both using it as a chance to show the world their talent. Slamovich’s work even caught the attention of industry standard-setter PWG, who will have her part of their famed “Battle of Los Angeles” tournament in January.

Intense and full of passion, Slamovich will play a major role in pro wrestling over the coming years.

9. Cash Wheeler

Top three matches of 2022: ROH Supercard of Honor vs. The Briscoes; Dynamite vs. Dax Harwood; NJPW Royal Quest II vs. Aussie Open

This list is typically comprised of singles wrestlers, but an exception needed to be made with FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

Wheeler is often overshadowed by Harwood, but he is a vital part of FTR. Together, they make magic. Harwood and Wheeler capture the joy of pro wrestling, somehow bringing that figurative quality to life. That was the case in their tag bout against the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express earlier this year for Big Time Wrestling’s show in Spartanburg, South Carolina, when they had Bret Hart in their corner in Webster, Massachusetts against Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson (who had Arn Anderson in their corner), as well as their six-man tag last month with Ricky Steamboat. Harwood and Wheeler find a way to capture the essence of pro wrestling.

In addition to the indies, Wheeler worked highly captivating matches in AEW, New Japan, AAA, and Ring of Honor. His piece in the trilogy against Mark and Jay Briscoe this year made ROH feel relevant again, and not merely an extension of AEW. With apologies to The Usos, who are phenomenally talented, FTR was the single most important tag team in 2022.

8. Dax Harwood

Top three matches of 2022: ROH Supercard of Honor vs. The Briscoes; Dynamite vs. Dax Harwood; Dynamite vs. Will Ospreay

Dax Harwood plays a vital role in FTR, but his singles work is also solid. He wrestled Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH title, his clash against Wheeler in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament last spring was the match of the night that evennig on Dynamite, and there was also a superb encounter with Will Ospreay.

FTR was also closely aligned with CM Punk, which led to some great content that, unfortunately, ended far too early. Their match against Aussie Open at New Japan’s Royal Quest II was outrageously good. Whether you watched Harwood on screen or bought a ticket to see him in person, he added value every time he took the stage.

Now firmly entrenched in the fabric of pro wrestling, FTR’s signature year in 2022 brought them to new heights.

7. El Hijo del Vikingo

Top three matches of 2022: MLW Azteca vs. Aramis; Rey de Reyes vs. John [Superstar] Morrison; TripleManía vs. Rey Fenix

There is a certain mystique about Vikingo. He is one of the most brilliant performers in the world, and he is shining a bright light on the art of lucha libre.

Every time Vikingo wrestles is a roller coaster of emotions. His matches always tell a story, and he is versatile in his offense, which also includes more traditional aggression. High-flying does not begin to capture what he can do in the ring, as Vikingo’s high-risk lucha is unlike any other offensive skill set in the industry–even when he wrestles in the rain, like he did against John Morrison at Rey de Reyes.

Vikingo transforms moves that people have already seen countless times—like the 450—and bestows a new, never-before-seen twist on them. Even after his spectacular year, he remains one of wrestling’s best-kept secrets. Hopefully that is not the case much longer.

6. Jamie Hayter

Top three matches of 2022: Battle of the Belts III vs. Thunder Rosa; Full Gear vs. Toni Storm; Dynamite vs. Hikaru Shida

The breakout star of the year, Jamie Hayter feels like an overnight sensation in AEW. But it took a lot of toil, tears, and blood for her to reach this point, where she is seizing people’s attention on a weekly basis as AEW women’s champion.

Like all forms of entertainment, it is necessary that wrestling follows some sort of script. But the beauty of this art form is that the script is occasionally forced to change when a new performer connects so intimately with the audience. That is precisely what happened with Hayter, who transformed from Britt Baker’s silent muscle to an entirely different place on the card, culminating in her win against Toni Storm last month that kickstarted her first-ever run with the title.

While she did not work an abundance of matches this year, her overall impact secured this spot.

5. Will Ospreay

Top three matches of 2022: Forbidden Door vs. Orange Cassidy; G1 Climax vs. Kazuchika Okada; NJPW Burning Spirit vs. David Finlay

With one noteworthy exception, Will Ospreay wrestled the best matches of the year.

Ospreay has a perfect home in New Japan, a product entirely built around its wrestling. He brings significant in-ring value, and he is an athletic marvel that has no limitations in between the ropes. Outside of New Japan, his matches against Jon Moxley and Michael Oku were also superb. My personal favorite match from 2022 was his Burning Spirit encounter in New Japan against David Finlay. Ospreay looked like a star, which he undoubtedly is, and he also made Finlay look like a beast (which he is). The manner in which Ospreay took the punishment from Finlay was a sight to behold, and that match will be looked upon fondly as Finlay continues his rise to stardom.

Ospreay will continue to be tested on the mic in the coming year, but there is absolutely no doubt about his performance in the ring.

4. Roman Reigns

Top three matches of 2022: Royal Rumble vs. Seth Rollins; SummerSlam vs. Brock Lesnar; Crown Jewel vs. Logan Paul

Putting Roman Reigns fourth on this list, especially ahead of Will Ospreay, was the single hardest decision in the top 10. But it is also the right one.

Of course, that all depends on how you value and rate the past year in wrestling. Ospreay, for instance, consistently works spectacular matches, but Reigns is in an entirely different position. Less is more in his role as the face of WWE, where he served as the industry’s most prominent superstar in 2022—and delivered when he was called upon in big-time matches.

That star power placed him on this list. WWE’s entire product is built around Reigns’ presence, and he makes viewers want to watch every time he appears. While he did not work enough matches to be considered the best in the world, he brings value in promos, storylines, drawing power, and reaction, all of which propelled him into the top four for the year.

3. Bianca Belair

Top three matches of 2022: Elimination Chamber match; WrestleMania 38 vs. Becky Lynch; Crown Jewel vs. Bayley

Bianca Belair hoisted the women’s division on her shoulders in 2022.

Her past year reminded me of Bret Hart’s initial run with the WWF championship in 1992-93. Instead of a litany of matches against the industry’s top stars, Hart wrestled a very different roster from what he initially expected. This was similar for Belair, who dealt with a roster that for parts of the year was missing Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Alexa Bliss. Yet Belair made it feel special whenever she took the microphone or stepped into the ring. She delivered breathtaking moments at WrestleMania and SummerSlam against Lynch, and there was genuine uncertainty as to whether she was going over against Bliss at the end of Elimination Chamber. She also played an integral role in elevating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai once they arrived on the main roster this summer, and she has endless chemistry with Bayley.

Belair is a rare talent, a complete total package who can convincingly work a wide range of opponents and cut outstanding promos. Her year in 2022 was one of the best in the industry.

2. Jon Moxley

Top three matches of 2022: Revolution vs. Bryan Danielson; Forbidden Door vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi; Full Gear vs. CM Punk

To paraphrase Voltaire, if Jon Moxley did not exist, it would be necessary to invent him.

Moxley carried AEW amid a tumultuous year. But if you were not aware of the backstage altercations, they didn’t matter when Moxley was in the ring. He restored honor to a vacant world title on two separate occasions, beginning with a classic against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door in June. Moxley dropped the belt to CM Punk at All Out, which will forever be remembered for Punk’s post-show comments, but that completely overshadowed an incredible match. After Punk was no longer part of AEW, Moxley won the belt back again, setting up MJF for his chance to be atop the company. Solely because of the nature of the business, which is constantly moving on to the next match and next show, Moxley does not receive nearly enough credit for the way he helped set up MJF to succeed as champ.

A promo by Moxley is an intense, imaginative scene. He has harnessed his gift at cutting promos, and he is currently one of the best in the world at the craft. His wrestling is also a violently gripping display. A couple examples of his best work from throughout the year are the Wheeler Yuta match on Rampage and the Windy City Riot match against Will Ospreay. Those are two completely different matches, but Moxley is versatile and he can highlight opponents in a number of ways. Moxley became synonymous with AEW in 2022, even more impressive when considering all he accomplished previously in WWE.

1. Seth Rollins

Top three matches of 2022: Royal Rumble vs. Roman Reigns; WrestleMania Backlash vs. Cody Rhodes; Elimination Chamber vs. Matt Riddle

For 12 months, Rollins has consistently wrestled the most compelling, convincing, and effective matches throughout all of pro wrestling. In addition to that sublime set of matches, his promos and evolved character work brought him to a whole new level of greatness.

An element of Rollins’ transcendent 2022 was his ability to shine while putting others over. He did everything within his bodily power to ensure that Cody Rhodes’ return at WrestleMania was viewed as a legitimately jaw-dropping, iconic moment, which it was–then followed that up with an even better match with Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash. When Rhodes was severely limited in their Hell in a Cell bout inside the cage, Rollins made viewers forget about limitations and instead focus on all Rhodes was capable of in spite of the gruesome injury. Throughout their program, Rollins made you believe that Matt Riddle was a main event talent. Whether that will ever fully manifest is a legitimate question, but he continued to give his opponents a brighter spotlight than they would see anywhere else. Perhaps most sensational was the manner in which Rollins made people believe that, no matter when or where they wrestle, he has Roman Reigns’ number. Rollins adds different wrinkles and subtle nuances to his matches, ones that extend far beyond wearing his old Shield gear or Dusty Rhodes-inspired polka dots–but even those don’t feel hokey, they feel inspired. A true master of the craft, Rollins is a throwback who could thrive in any era, and he is a joy to watch on a weekly basis.

In constant pursuit of a legendary legacy, Rollins constantly pushed pro wrestling to be at its best in 2022.

Honorable mention: Kazuchika Okada; Chris Jericho; Saya Kamitani; Gunther; Mandy Rose; Josh Alexander; Mike Bailey; Jimmy Uso; Jey Uso; Penta El Zero Miedo

The (Online) Week in Wrestling

• Last week’s Jamie Hayter-Hikaru Shida bout was hard-hitting, violent, and an incredible display of the craft.

• It just feels right to have John Cena back in WWE.

• Dax Harwood is teaming up with Matt Koon for a new podcast. Koon did excellent work on his last show with William Regal, which ended with Regal returning to WWE, but this is another great chance to be entertained and learn from one of the best in the business.

• The Rey Mysterio-Dom Mysterio holiday videos are phenomenal. Will it all lead to a father-son match at WrestleMania?

The Week in Wrestling is Packed With Great Content

There is an incredible amount to like about this week in wrestling.

Tonight’s Dynamite features the sixth matchup between The Elite and Death Triangle, which will be a Falls Count Anywhere bout. Though this appeared destined to go seven as soon as the dates and stipulations of all the matches were announced, it has been fun watching it all unfold. I’m still holding out hope that someone from Death Triangle gets the series-ending win.

There is also a must-see match at AAA’s Noche de Campeones, which also takes place later tonight. Live on FITE, Bandido challenges Vikingo for the Mega Championship. Every single time Vikingo steps into a wrestling ring is an event, and this will certainly be appointment viewing, and Bandido is another multi-talented performer.

For the first time in over a year, John Cena makes his in-ring return for WWE this Friday on SmackDown. Cena teams with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, which should be a wonderful opportunity to plant seeds of discontent between Reigns and Zayn. Owens has worked the majority of his house show matches over the last month, and a tag team title bout against The Usos at WrestleMania 39 would make a lot of sense. Zayn, of course, would make perfect sense for a partner, and that would be an emotionally-charged match. But without looking too far ahead, it will be fun to see Cena back in a WWE ring.

Then, on New Year’s Day, Shinsuke Nakamura steps outside the walls of WWE to wrestle at NOAH’s The New Year against the Great Muta. The match will co-main event the show, along with what has the potential to be a superb Kaito Kiyomiya-Kenoh GHC heavyweight championship bout, at Tokyo’s historic Nippon Budokan venue. This would not be happening if Vince McMahon were still overseeing the WWE product, but the modus operandi has changed under the leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Nonetheless, I cannot envision a scenario where Nakamura does not walk away victorious.

