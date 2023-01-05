New WWE Programming Returning to A&E in February

WWE returns to A&E next month, Sports Illustrated has learned.

The Season 3 premiere of Biography: WWE Legends is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 19, and it will focus on the New World Order. Further Legends episodes this season will detail the iconic careers of Dusty Rhodes, Chyna, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Kane and the Iron Sheik. WWE star Cody Rhodes was heavily involved in the episode featuring Dusty Rhodes.

In addition to the return of Legends, the series WWE Rivals is also returning to A&E. That show will air immediately following Legends, and its Season 2 premiere will also air on Feb. 19.

Rivals begins with an in-depth look at the Hulk Hogan–Andre the Giant feud that still ranks as one of WWE’s greatest of all-time. Other rivalries that will be covered are Steve Austin–Bret Hart, which effectively elevated Austin into a main event talent, as well as the Austin-Shawn Michaels feud. There will be a close look at the iconic Undertaker–Mankind battles, which included Mick Foley getting tossed off the top of a Hell in a Cell cage. There are also more recent feuds, like The Rock–John Cena, Triple H–Batista, and Brock Lesnar–Roman Reigns. Rivals will also feature Hollywood star and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leading roundtable discussions about the rivalries.

More Legends episodes are scheduled to air this spring. There will also be more content in the summer with season two of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. Booker T, Mick Foley and Lita will lead the search for some of wrestling’s most unique memorabilia.

